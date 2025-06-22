The Rangers legend has made note of one Celtic transfer rumour he isn’t liking the sound of

Ally McCoist has the fear that one Celtic transfer rumour being realised would come at the detriment of Rangers.

The Ibrox icon has been showing his charitable side this month as part of a 555-mile charity cycle. He has stopped off in Dublin as part of his journey and fielded questions on Evan Ferguson, who is back at Brighton with his future in doubt after a difficult season was capped off by a disappointing loan at West Ham.

His breakthrough at the Seagulls had the Irishman linked with big clubs but his career is at a crossroads, and talk of a switch to Celtic to reignite his fire won’t go away. McCoist was asked about the potential of the striker joining Celtic and is worried for what that would mean for Rangers.

Ally McCoist tackles Celtic transfer rumour

He told the Scottish Sun: “I’m a fan. Oh aye. I want him to get fit. I really like Evan Ferguson and I really want him to get fit and stay fit. He can finish. Out of all the younger ones coming through, I thought Evan Ferguson was the one to watch.

“Obviously he’s got one or two injuries going on that have held him back a bit, but if he keeps himself fit he will score goals anywhere. The unfortunate thing for my mob is, he could come in and hurt us. Definitely. It wouldn’t surprise me at all. I’m a big fan.”

The Rangers legend has also talked up Republic of Ireland striker Adam Idah, who’s performances at Celtic have had mixed reviews since a permanent switch from Norwich City, He added: “He’s done well. He has scored important goals. I think one thing you have got to do as an Old Firm centre forward is, sure, you have to get goals. But as an Old Firm centre-forward, you have got to score against Rangers. And if you are a centre-forward for Rangers you have got to score against Celtic. You have got to score important goals and Adam Idah has done that.”

Why Rangers icon is cycling for charity

McCoist was making his way around the island of Ireland to raise funds for research into Motor Neurone Disease. He plus other sport stars and celebrities have taken on the brutal challenge that set off from Belfast in memory of late Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir. McCoist told PA: “I’m a west coast of Scotland man, and it’s so similar, absolutely beautiful, green - in some places it’s almost lunar with the rocks - it was fantastic. The weather we’ve had last couple of days, beautiful greenery over the Guinness Lake.

“So we’re gonna come back, no bikes involved, I’m gonna take the car and we’re gonna do a little bit of tour. No bike next time, I can assure you. It’s arguably the cruellest and most horrible of diseases (MND) when you see what it does to you, it eats away at you. Big Doddie, what a figure, not just in the rugby world throughout the UK and Ireland, all over. He’s just a lovable, big character, and it shows no mercy, the disease. You see what it’s done to a lot of people, you know, top sports stars, and it doesn’t matter who you are, any walk of life, it doesn’t pick and choose.

"It’s a horrible, horrible disease. I think we’re all duty bound to attempt to do something about it. If we can help, no matter how small you might think it may be, you’ve got to do it, because we have to find a cure for it.”