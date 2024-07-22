Man Utd move deemed as 'strange' as swapping Rangers for Celtic with Old Trafford switch backed to cause drama
Omar Berrada’s switch from Man City to Manchester United’s CEO position has been compared to swapping Rangers for Celtic.
It’s a move only a select few have been bold enough to pull off in Glasgow, including the likes of Kenny Miller in recent times. South of the border, Berrada’s was subject of the Man Utd appointment in January before city rivals Man City placed him on gardening leave. He was the chief of football operations officer at the Premier League champions.
He makes the move after Sir Jim Ratcliffe secured a 27.70% stake at Old Trafford, but former Aston Villa, Everton and Aberdeen CEO Keith Wyness has reservations. A Rangers and Celtic comparison has been made, and it’s one he is backing to cause drama behind the scenes at the Red Devils.
Wyness told Football Insider: “If you saw last week, they had the new CEO Omar Berrada coming in from City. He’s been charged with bringing back the old Man United culture around the Ferguson-type era.
“I find that very strange. If you can imagine a Rangers chief executive trying to do that with Celtic, we have a City chief executive here trying to do it with Man United. Then you have the Dutch culture happening at the same time.
“You are setting yourself up again for a mix internally of factions and different problems to go ahead. I’m shaking my head because I see a lot of issues that are going to manifest themselves down the road.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.