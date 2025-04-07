Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

St Johnstone indulged in the dark arts to achieve their monumental win against Celtic on Sunday.

The Hoops struggled in attack and were undone for a moment of defensive fragility as Daniels Balodis netted a fourth minute winner for the club bottom of the Premiership. Celtic victory could have had them preparing to wrap up the title this week at home to Kilmarnock but now must wait.

Brendan Rodgers’ side threw everything at Simo Valakari’s but could not beat Andy Fisher. It was more than players on the park getting involved as Sky Sports’ broadcast team spotted what they were doing to beat Celtic.

Ball boy tactics hamper Celtic

The TV cameras picked up a St Johnstone staffer going around McDiarmid Park, instructing them to not give the ball back so quickly as they looked to hold onto their lead late on. Commentator Ian Crocker said: "This fellow is telling all the ball boys not to get the ball back on the pitch too quickly. Sorry to grass you up, mate!"

Earlier this campaign, the SPFL looked to standardise rules relating to ball-boys and they are now forbidden from passing the ball out to players. Balls must now be place on a cone at five specific points along each touchline and two behind each goal. The ball boys' only job now is to retrieve the ball from the stands and players can bring the previous ball back into play themselves - or lift one from a nearby cone.

Valakari said of the win: “In a relegation battle you need these results, winning games nobody expects you to. We said it before the game among ourselves, football is crazy sometimes. We needed something unexpected to happen and it happened. We go fearless because everyone has written us off, especially with the gap the way it was this morning.

“We were frank with ourselves. We said we might walk into McDiarmid Park at 10.30am on Sunday morning with the gap bigger. So, we prepared ourselves for that. The players walked in with our chests up and showed it on the field. I have talked a lot about our confidence. We didn’t perform against Hibs (a 3-0 defeat) but I knew we’d do better. Next week (Dundee United) is a new game, new opponent and a different environment with a tactical twist so we will prepare for that now.”

Rodgers rage

Rodgers, however, was far from pleased. He told Celtic TV: “I’m very disappointed with the performance and the result. We didn’t start the game well, which was a concern. We’ve had that a number of times, that’s just about mentality, that’s about ambition in the game.

“They started more aggressive, won some duels and we didn’t deal with them at all. In the second half we came out and obviously we dominated the game and we create opportunities, the keeper made some great saves, but it’s a mind-set that I don’t like. This is on everyone, we have to look at that as a team. Everything we’ve ever done has been a collective, and that’s firstly on me, so I need to think about in terms of my teaching, my inspiration, my motivation. Am I doing the right things to get them to that point? So firstly I look at myself.”