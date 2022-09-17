The Hoops have been in formidable form in the Scottish Premiership so far this season.

Celtic are bidding for a seventh league win from as many matches when they make the short trip to the SMiSA Stadium to take on St Mirren for a lunchtime kick-off on Sunday.

The Scottish champions are seeking to maintain their perfect start to the Premiership season after an emphatic start to their title defence.

Ange Postecoglou’s side were in action in Warsaw on Wednesday evening as they were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Matchday 2.

Celtic now switch their attention back on domestic duty as they look to build on their impressive opening six victories and strengthen their lead over Rangers at the top of the table.

St Mirren have endured a mixed start to their campaign, suffering defeats to Motherwell and Aberdeen in their first two fixtures before sealing a narrow win over Ross County.

That result sparked a mini revival with eyecatching wins over Dundee United and Hibernian before crashing to a 3-0 loss against St Johnstone earlier this month.

Nonetheless, Stephen Robinson’s side will be content with their early season form. However they face a mammoth task on their return to action against the current league leaders.

We’ve gathered all the information you need on the match and how to watch it below…

Where is the game taking place & what time does the match kick-off?

Who: St Mirren vs Celtic

What: Scottish Premiership

Where: The SMiSA Stadium, Paisley

When: Sunday, September 18th – kick-off 12pm (UK time)

How to watch on TV – Is there a live stream?

Yes, the game will be broadcast live exclusively on Sky Sports Football HD. Coverage begins at 11.3am - 30 minutes before kick-off. Subscribers can stream the match using the Sky Go app across all devices.

BBC Sportsound will provide online and radio updates throughout the match with Sportscene highlights on from 7.15pm.

SPFL clubs are no longer allowed to sell non-televised home games as a pay-per-view option in the UK and Ireland after a temporary agreement with Sky Sports ended.

Fans outside of the UK and Ireland can stream the match live for subscribers on CelticTV.

What are the latest match odds?

ST MIRREN 11/5 | DRAW 5/2 | CELTIC 6/5

According to the bookmakers, Celtic are narrow favourites to emerge victorious on Matchday 2. Japanese frontman Kyogo Furuhashi is 4/1 favourite to score first in the match, with Daizen Maeda available at 9/2. Giorgos Gikoumakis is priced at 5/1, with Liel Abada the value bet at 11/2.

*Odds from BET365 correct at time of writing*

Who are the match officials?

Referee Don Robertson has been selected by the SFA to take charge of the fixture. He will be assisted by David Roome and Alan Mulvanny, with Euan Anderson named as the fourth official.

What’s the team news ahead of St Mirren vs Celtic?

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou remains without centre-back Carl Starfelt due to a knee injury but the Australian has no fresh injury worries.

James McCarthy returned to training after a period of illness, while new signing Oliver Abildgaard is unlikely to make his Hoops debut until after the international break.

The Danish midfielder is still short of match fitness and will be given additional time to get fully up to speed with his team mates.

Celtic signing Oliver Abildgaard has joined on a season-long loan from Rubin Kazan

Kyogo Furuhashi has scored six goals in six league appearances this season but he faces a battle with Giorgos Giakoumakis to lead the line in Paisley.

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson could recall defender Joe Shaughnessy after sitting out of the 3-0 defeat to St Johnstone in Perth on their previous outing earlier this month.