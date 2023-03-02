All the details of how to watch Celtic’s trip to The SMISA Stadium as Ange Postecoglou’s side take on the Buddies for the third time this year.

Celtic return to Scottish Premiership action this weekend after lifting the Viaplay Scottish League Cup last weekend when they beat rivals Rangers 2-1 at Hampden Park.

Ange Postecoglou’s side are back on league duties as they head to Paisley to face St Mirren in what will be the third meeting of the two teams already in 2023. The Hoops and the Buddies faced off at Celtic Park in January and then in the Scottish Cup last month with both matches going the way of the men in green and white. This weekend’s game will be shown live on tv and online and here is everything you need to know about how to catch the action:

What channel is St Mirren vs Celtic on?

Celtic’s Scottish Premiership trip to the SMISA Stadium will be shown live on Sky Sports on Sunday. It will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event (channel 401) and Sky Sports Football (channel 403). Build up for the game starts at 11:00am UK time ahead of a 12pm kick off.

St Mirren vs Celtic live stream

Sky customers can stream the match live via the SkyGo app, which is available to download from most mainstream app stores. Non-sky customers have the option to stream the match online via NowTV. The subscription service offers a variety of packages including a one off ‘day pass’ for £11.98 which gives customers full access to Sky Sports for 24 hours.

St Mirren vs Celtic date, kick off time and info for travelling fans

The match is due to take place on Sunday, March 5 as Celtic kick off the month with a trip to 8000 plus capacity SMISA Stadium in Paisley. The match is due to kick off at 12pm UK time. Hoops fans who are travelling to the match in person should familiarise themselves with the latest information from St Mirren FC on their official website regarding the match.

St Mirren vs Celtic recent results and head-to-head

This will be the third meeting of St Mirren and Celtic in as many months with the two sides having already faced each other twice in 2023. The first meeting was a Scottish Premiership match at Celtic Park on January 18 where top scorer Kyogo Furuhashi netted a double with David Turnbull and Liel Abada also on the scoresheet in a 4-0 win for Ange Postecoglou’s men.

The Buddies were back in the East End of Glasgow last month for a Scottish Cup fifth round tie on February 11. Reo Hatate netted twice in a 5-1 win with Daizen Maeda, Oh Hyeon-gyu and Matt O’Riley also scoring while the visitors got a one of their own through a Mark O’Hara penalty but finished the game with ten men following Richard Taylor’s sending off.