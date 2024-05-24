Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Celtic hero has made the claim ahead of cup final weekend.

Frank McAvennie claims that Kristoffer Ajer has been talked up as a Celtic transfer option this summer.

The Brentford defender left Parkhead in the summer of 2021 for a fee of around £13.5m. He has featured 31 times across all competitions for the Bees this season and 69 overall, with injuries hitting parts of his stint in the Premier League.

Ajer is contracted to Brentford for another four seasons with the option of another year, and with his stance as a regular in Thomas Frank’s side right now, a deal would appear unlikely even on a loan basis. But former striker McAvennie claims to have heard talk of an Ajer return.

Liam Scales has been the mainstay in the centre of Celtic’s defence this season. Cameron Carter-Vickers has had injuries this season with Maik Nawrocki, Gustaf Lagerbielke and Stephen Welsh unable to hold down regular places in the XI. McAvennie would welcome an Ajer deal.

He claimed on Football Insider: “They’ve always done it. It’s like when they bought in Van Dijk, Celtic do get these types of players and it’s brilliant. Even Ajer, they’re talking about him coming back from Brentford.

“He’s a big centre-half and he’ll be a better player just by the fact he’s playing in England. They’ll be getting a better player than the one they let go. He’s a big lump of a boy.

“When you go down there, the training and everything is different. I don’t know what Brendan is like but obviously he’s one of the top coaches. I wouldn’t mind him back, we need players to go into Europe.