The Hoops have stepped up their search to add more firepower in attack this summer

CFR Cluj have rejected a £6.9 million bid from Celtic for sought-after striker Louis Munteanu - with the Romanian club demanding the Hoops up their offer considerably.

Brendan Rodgers is eager to add more firepower to his attack in this transfer window, with a bargain £1.5m deal for incoming Japanese forward Shin Yamada all-but finalised.

Now according to iAMsport.ro , the Scottish champions have seen an offer of €8 million for the Romania international turned down by the Transylvania-based club.

It’s claimed the submitted bid was immediately turfed out by bullish Cluj owner Nelutu Varga, who wants more than DOUBLE that price for Munteanu.

Speaking to local press, Varga said: “I have clearly said that Louis Munteanu will only leave if someone pays €18million (£15.5million.) I am not discussing anything else.”

The 23-year-old bagged 25 goals in 42 appearances last season after joining Cluj from Serie A outfit Fiorentina. He helped fire them to a runners-up finish in the SuperLiga and claiming the league’s Golden Boot award in the process.

Cluj currently occupy top spot after one game so far this term, with Munteanu already opening his account for the new season in a Europa League qualifier against Paks of Hungary on Thursday night.

The in-demand frontman is expected to leave the club at some stage this year as interest from across Europe mounts. In addition to Celtic who have made the most concrete move, French top-flight trio Rennes, Lille, and Nice are also said to be monitoring the player’s situation.

Hoops target Munteanu breaks transfer cover

Despite speculation over his future, Munteanu insists he is happy in Romania.

Following Cluj’s 3-0 first leg win over the Hungarians, Munteanu was quizzed post-match on transfer interest in him this summer.

He declared: “I don't know, you have to ask the team owner. I don't know anything. Until there's something concrete, I'm not interested in words.

“I was behind in training, I'm fine now, I'm back and I think it was a little obvious that I'm not doing well. I want to play in the Romanian championship, for the moment. When it will be necessary for me to go, we will see.

“These things are beyond me. I feel very good here, I was appreciated from the first minute. I am a happy player here”

Munteanu would be ‘irreplaceable’ admits Cluj boss

At present, only a change in Cluj’s stance would lead to a possible exit, with manager Dan Petrescu also desperate to keep the talisman for next season.

He commented: “Louis Munteanu will be almost irreplaceable. If we get a player who scores that many goals, it means we won the lottery.”