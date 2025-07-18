The Hoops have lost another highly-rated academy product to an EFL club

Celtic have allowed another promising talent to leave the club on a permanent basis with defender Lenny Agbaire joining Rotherham United for an undisclosed fee.

The powerful centre-back spent the second half of last season on loan at Scottish Championship side Ayr United under the stewardship of legendary former Hoops captain Scott Brown.

And the Scottish champions have now decided to part ways the talented 20-year-old after the EFL League One side took him on trial during their pre-season training camp in Portugal last week.

Agbaire, who penned a new deal with Celtic just over 12 months ago through until 2026, exits after 10 years in the club’s youth system without making a first-team appearance.

He initially joined Celtic at the age of 10 back in August 2015 and progressed up through the ranks, starring in the 2023/24 Youth Cup Final win over Rangers at Hampden Park.

Agbaire quits Celtic Academy in favour of English move

He impressed the Millers’ coaching staff in training and has agreed a three-year contract at the New York Stadium.

A club statement read: “Rotherham United are delighted to confirm the signing of young and exciting defender Lenny Agbaire who joins for an undisclosed fee from Celtic, subject to EFL and FA ratification and international clearance.

“The 20-year-old defender arrives at AESSEAL New York Stadium on a deal until the summer of 2028 to bolster Matt Hamshaw's defensive options.

“Agbaire makes the trip south of the Scottish border for the first time in his career, having been a part of the Celtic youth system for close to a decade since the age of 10, joining in August 2015.

“He worked his way into the Celtic B side, where he became a regular in the squad and played a key role in helping the side lift the Scottish FA Youth Cup.

“His impressive displays at youth level earned him a loan move to Scottish Championship side Ayr United where he made 16 appearances from January 2025 onwards and helped the side reach the Scottish Championship Play-offs.

“Agbaire has had the opportunity to meet his new teammates at Roundwood but has been unable to feature in training as of yet, with the club awaiting the receipt of relevant permissions and clearances which have now been granted.

“Paperwork has been completed in time for Matt Hamshaw's latest addition to feature in this evening's friendly fixture against Harrogate Town, where Millers fans will have a first opportunity to potentially see the newest summer recruit in action.”

What local media said about Agbaire’s quickfire debut

Within an hour of putting pen to paper, Agbaire was thrown straight into action on Tuesday night, making his debut in a 3-0 friendly win over Harrogate Town.

The Rotherham Advertiser stated: “Just 75 minutes after he’d been unveiled as a Rotherham United player, Lenny Agbaire was pulling on a Millers shirt and making his debut.

“Agbaire, the centre-half signing from Celtic, had been on from the start on a rain-lashed Tuesday night in which Rotherham turned on the gas after the break to ease to a third win in three summer outings.

“It wasn’t just a big night for Agbaire. Another new boy, Kian Spence, was playing for the first time. Wearing number 8, he looked mobile and comfortable in possession, and the same could be said of the man with 12 on his back, Agbaire.”