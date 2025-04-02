Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

He’s now at West Brom but has plenty of Celtic love left to give.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Celtic star has revealed the Hoops hero he holds in the highest regard after featuring alongside him in Glasgow.

Several top players have came and went from Parkhead, even in the last decade, where talents such as Jeremie Frimpong, Virgil Van Dijk and more have pulled on the famous jersey. Mikey Johnston came through the club’s youth academy and made 93 appearances with 13 goals and 12 assists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He left the club on loan for West Brom in the winter of 2024 and made that move permanently in the summer transfer window. He is now working under another former Celtic face in ex boss Tony Mowbray at the Baggies and on X, the dressing room at the Hawthorns were asked for the best player they’d lined up alongside in their career. Amid shouts for the likes of Erling Haaland and James Rodriguez, it was a Celtic hero of the past on Johnston’s mind.

Mikey Johnston continues Celtic alliance

When the players were asked who the best star they had played with was, Johnston’s clear and emphatic answer was Moussa Dembele. The French striker made his name for goals against Rangers and more, netting 51 times in 94 games. And he hold a special place in the heart of his former teammate.

Johnston made it clear how difficult he found it to say goodbye to Celtic last summer. He posted on Instagram at the time: “It’s hard to say goodbye. I feel very fortunate to have been able to play for Celtic. I’ve lived my dream, playing just one minute would have been enough. Thank you to everyone at the club for helping me grow as a player and as a person throughout the years. Thank you to the fans who supported me through the good times and the bad. Looking forward to a new chapter now and going back to being a Celtic fan again. Hail hail, MJ.”

Dembele view on Celtic

Speaking last year to Football Scotland, the Frenchman now at Al Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia says he’d initially have turned his nose up at Scotland, but Celtic soon turned the best decision of his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "Everything came quickly, and I had to decide with my family and friends and make sure I took the right decision for my career. Obviously, if you had told me before that I would play in Scotland then I would have said no! But I think it was one of the best experiences of my life playing for Celtic. I enjoyed those two years and I’m still a big fan of Celtic and keep following the club every game. If you’d told me before my journey would be that great, I’d have signed straight away.

"The best memory of my career was scoring three goals against Rangers. There was scoring the winner against St Etienne, scoring two in the quarter-finals (of the Champions League) for Lyon against Manchester City – there are many of them but if I had to choose one, it would probably be the hat-trick against Rangers."