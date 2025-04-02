Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The former Rangers striker is making his mark in Sweden after an impressive spell in Anderlecht’s academy

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robbie Ure was once chased by both sides of the Old Firm before picking Rangers over Celtic - a decision that he didn’t have to think long and hard about.

As a youngster brimming with potential, the now 21 year-old harboured dreams of starring for his boyhood heroes, but he is now impressing elsewhere on the continent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The towering striker, who scored on his first-team debut for the Ibrox club in a 3-1 League Cup victory over Queen of the South in 2022 during Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s reign, rejected the offer of an extended deal in Govan to try his hand in European football with Belgian giants Anderlecht.

He enjoyed two impressive seasons with the club’s reserve side and made one senior appearance before creating history by becoming Swedish side IK Sirius' record signing for 8m Krona (roughly £620,000).

And Ure has wasted little time in repaying the faith shown in him as he marked his competitive debut at the weekend by setting up both goals in a 2-1 away win against Varnamo.

Speaking to Upsala Nya Tidning in Sweden, Ure revealed why he decided to play for Rangers instead of the Hoops. “Glasgow is my home and my whole family lives there,” he said. “When I was young I had the option to go to either Rangers or Celtic but it wasn't a difficult decision. My whole family were Rangers so I went there and stayed for ten years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For me it's the biggest and best rivalry in the world. Everything is brutal. League position and every game is so important to the fans and the club. And the bragging rights in the city are what the fans live for.

“I did a few other sports too but football was the serious thing. Growing up in Glasgow, football is the only thing that matters. I started playing when I was five, six. I played with a local team and scouts came to watch the games and I think I was eight or nine when they said I was welcome to play with Rangers.”

Dealing with expectation at Rangers has ensured that Ure no longer feels the pressure when it comes to his growing price tag as he takes on the mantle of replacing IK Sirius’ talisman Yousef Salech, who left for English Championship side Cardiff City in the January window.

He continued: “It was truly a dream come true for me. It was a perfect day and a perfect evening. I am still grateful to the manager at the time, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, for that opportunity. It is something that my family and I look back on with pride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am happy that I got to make my debut and also score a goal. It was great and I enjoyed going to training every day, playing for Rangers.”