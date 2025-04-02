Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A bold claim has been made by a former scout over what Desmond must do to tempt Rodgers into staying at Celtic long haul.

A former scout has came out swinging with claims Brendan Rodgers is seeking a Celtic exit - putting a gauntlet down to Dermot Desmond.

The Irishman returnted to Glasgow in 2023 and won the double in his first term, set for a Treble in his second if the Scottish Cup can be clinched and league title edged over the line. Yet Mick Brown, who has worked in the Premier League for clubs like Man Utd in their scouting ranks, claims all is not well when it comes to how happy Rodgers really is at Celtic.

Desmond, a major shareholder, is arguably the key player on the Celtic board when it comes to major decisions like new contracts and pushing boats out on transfer fees. He and the rest of the Hoops powerbrokers have been set a weighty challenge of proving just how much they want Rodgers to stay at Celtic.

Mick Brown’s bold Celtic claims

He told Football Insider: “If Rodgers was offered a Premier League job, he would take it. He’d be interested in coming back to England and I think he’s not entirely happy at Celtic. At the moment, Celtic are dominant in Scotland, there’s nobody challenging them. They’ve got to build on what they’ve got in the transfer window, they’re ruling the roost and they want to keep it that way.

“But Rodgers wants more than that – he’s thinking about European football. Being dominant in Scotland is fine, but if they could strengthen enough to be competitive in Europe, then he would be happy to stay. It depends on whether the board are prepared to match those ambitions, because if they’re content with where they are now, it wouldn’t surprise me to see him walk away.

“So they’ll sit down in the summer and he’ll ask the question about how far they’re prepared to go. He wasn’t backed as much as he would have liked in January, and if the same is the case in the summer, nothing would surprise me.”

Rodgers contract situation

The Celtic boss recently addressed his contract status, which expires in the summer of 2026. He told the BBC in February: "We've not really had any conversation around that. What we'll always look at here is what's the very best thing for Celtic? Above any individual will always be what's right for Celtic.

"Certainly, when I came back domestically, my record was OK and I knew to become better in Europe I needed a stronger squad. The club have been fantastic that way in terms of providing that. We've shown what we can do and all within the finances of the club. Hopefully, going forward, we can continue to push that way.

"We've set the standards for the next steps going forward. If we can perform like we did then there's no reason why you can't then move on to the last 16 or a quarter-final but that's all obviously part of the plan going forward. In terms of the length of me staying, I'm obviously very happy here but it'll always be what's best for Celtic. The real focus is finishing the season as strong as we can."