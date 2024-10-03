Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He left Celtic on loan and his future remains uncertain.

A Celtic loanee has opened up on what made his stint at Parkhead difficult as his future remains up in the air.

Alexandro Bernabei arrived in Glasgow in the Ange Postecoglou era, signing from Argentinian side Lanus two years ago. He is out on loan in Brazil with Internacional until the end of 2024, with what comes after that currently unknown.

The left-back has currently played 15 times for his temporary side with one goal and two assists. He has opened up on his time in Glasgow and while he learned lots during his time at Celtic, there were elements of the lifestyle that made things a challenge for him.

Bernabei said when speaking to Internacional’s podcast, Mate, Amor e Paixão, “It was cool. I got to know life there, it’s something else, it’s another life.

“I’m used to Argentina, meals were at a specific time, and in Scotland it was at a time that I wasn’t used to. The language, coexistence, the way of living, learning and getting to know a different culture was what I learned most there.”

Currently, Brendan Rodgers has been using Greg Taylor as his go-to left-back. That has been the case throughout his second reign and at times last term, the Scotland international was the only senior player in that position.

In the transfer market, Rodgers bolstered that area of the park. Alex Valle was loaned in from Barcelona for the rest of the season and he has appeared on three occasions so far with two assists.