Some transfer headlines with Rangers and Celtic flavourings.

Rangers and Celtic are possibly in the market when it comes to new signings this January transfer window.

The Light Blues had built some morale by blowing their rivals away in the derby last week but immediately lost more ground on the Hoops by drawing with Hibs. Celtic’s win over St Mirren edged them to 13 points clear and reasserts further control in the Premiership title race.

Regardless of positions in the league, fans of both clubs will anticipate their gaffers have designs on strengthening their squads. Rangers have defensive injuries and talk of Kieran Tierney to Celtic won’t go away.

Ex-Light Blues keeper nears Swansea deal

Goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin is still plying his trade between the sticks at 37, following his exit from Rangers last summer. The stopper spent four years in blue and signed a short-term deal in the summer with Swansea City. His deal is due to expire during this January, having not played a competitive game as of yet.

The ex-Rangers stopper was initially signed as cover for the injured Andy Fisher but he has kept his place as back-up to Swansea number one Lawrence Vigouroux. Boss Luke Williams has made extended terms a key objective to complete during the January transfer window. He said: “We need to sort that [contract] out pretty soon. He's been a very good addition to us and hopefully everyone gets to see him on the pitch in the near future. He'd be more than happy to play - he's here to play."

Bernabei nears exit

One of the first Celtic departures of the window is set to be sealed in the form of Alexandro Bernabei. The left-back spent much of 2024 on loan at Internacional back in Brazil, having joined Celtic from Argentinian side Lanus. He has impressed while back in South America and now the Daily Record report Internacional and Celtic are ‘close’ to Bernabei’s permanent move for a fee of £4m.