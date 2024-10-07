Star holds no regrets over Sheffield Wednesday transfer decision as he vanishes from Celtic without a trace

By Ben Banks

Senior Football Writer

Published 7th Oct 2024, 21:00 BST
He left Sheffield Wednesday for Celtic but didn’t play much.

Liam Shaw has no regrets about his Celtic transfer as he moves to England again with Fleetwood Town.

The midfielder returns to the EFL after a loan stint at Wigan last campaign. He signed a four-year deal when joining the club from Sheffield Wednesday but with a year left on his contract, his exit hasn’t even been announced by Celtic.

Vanishing without a trace - in similar fashion to James McCarthy who also seemingly left after being removed from the club website - Shaw holds good memories of his time at Celtic. Leaving Sheffield Wednesday for Glasgow also isn’t something he regrets.

He told club media: “I got the phone call from my agent that Celtic were interested. It was a no brainer. A great experience. The standard of training has improved me. It was a pinch me moment (his debut vs Real Betis).

“When I started to play I was like, I’m here now, let’s do it. I thought I did well and we won the game. An experience I’ll hold for the rest of my life.”

Shaw added: “I don’t think you can live with regrets. It was the right move for me at that time going to Celtic and it was honestly a privilege to be part of it all. I’ve learned a lot obviously, training with those sorts of players – I’ve picked a lot of stuff up from them to put into my game.

“I’m getting on a bit now being 23, but in football terms that is and now I just need get my head down, play games and get my name back out there. I did play last season, but I feel great and ready to get a full season under my belt.”

