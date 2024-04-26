Star reveals Liverpool transfer 'conversation' after Celtic flop as he stands open to summer move
A star who spent time on loan at Celtic this season has revealed a transfer chat with Liverpool ahead of this summer.
Brendan Rodgers needed defensive cover in the first half of the season after an injury crisis, and turned to his former employers in Merseyside for help. Nat Phillips came in on a six-month loan deal but failed to impress fans over his eight Hoops appearances.
He joined Cardiff City in the winter transfer window and has been a regular for the Bluebirds, playing 16 times. That has him open to the possibility of a move back to Wales and the English Championship, with so much going at Liverpool with boss Jurgen Klopp about to depart.
Phillips told Wales Live: “I've got two (years) actually at Liverpool," he said of his contract. "There's a lot of change going on at Liverpool so there's a lot up in the air there. They've got a lot to sort out themselves.
"I'd certainly consider [a return to Cardiff]. I've enjoyed my time here, I've enjoyed playing regularly. I want to continue playing regular football and enjoying my football.
"Any time you move clubs, a lot is up in the air. I've done it a few times with loans, so I would say I'm more accustomed to it than some people are. I know how to do it. I know Cardiff now and I've done that.
“I've played regularly so that's played in my favour. Any time a player is moving they want to know who the coach is going to be and whether or not you're going to be a player for them.
"I had a brief conversation with the loan manager at Liverpool. There's so much going on at the club. Football is a game of a lot of uncertainty generally anyway.
"You tend to find you make one plan and something else comes along. I've learnt throughout my career to just sit back and let things unfold because it doesn't really matter how much you try and worry about it or influence it, a lot of things are out of your control."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.