A former Rangers defender manages the Celtic transfer target currently.

Shea Charles has been told there’s no way he can complete a Celtic transfer as things stand.

The midfielder made a move to Southampton from Manchester City in a deal reported to possibly reach £15m last summer, helping them to promotion in season 23/24. Heading into the new Premier League season, former Rangers defender and Saints manager Russell Martin has identified Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley as a man he wants.

Charles could head the other way but it’s not known whether he could be included as part of a package for the Danish international. Martin was probed on Charles after a friendly versus Oxford United and left no doubt over the current stance.

He wants to add more players to his squad before others can be allowed to leave, lamenting that the transfer window goes on until the end of August. Celtic have sealed a deal for Paulo Bernardo to bolster their midfield, and another reported target has impressed in pre-season action.

Martin told the Daily Echo of Charles: "With the squad as it is right now, not a chance. We need some reinforcements, I think. Ben Brereton Diaz is a good one but we need to make sure we get a few more in the building before the start (of the Premier League) if we can.

"Obviously, the transfer window stupidly, annoyingly and madly goes on until the end of August, which gives all the bigger clubs a massive advantage. It is what it is. So, yeah, we will bring some people in and assess the situation - but Shea was good tonight (against Oxford United)."