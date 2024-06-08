Steven Gerrard, head coach of Al Ettifaq

Latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news and rumours as they prepare for the new Scottish Premiership season

Celtic won the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup double this past season as they look to retain their trophies next year. Brendan Rodgers’ side have the chance to bolster their ranks over the next couple of months.

As for Rangers, they got their hands on the Scottish League Cup last December after beating Aberdeen in the final at Hampden Park. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the Glasgow pair…

Steven Gerrard’s side withdraw from Celtic favourite talks

Al-Ettifaq have ‘withdrawn’ from their pursuit of former Celtic winger Jota from Al-Ittihad, according to HiHi (via the Daily Record). The Saudi Pro League side are managed by ex-Rangers boss Steven Gerrard and have a few familiar names in their squad like Moussa Dembele, Jack Hendry, Demarai Gray and Georginio Wijnaldum.

Jota, who is 25-years-old, has struggled to make an impact since his switch to the Middle East 12 months ago and has been linked with a change of scene this summer. However, Gerrard has decided to pull the plug on a potential move and he will have to look elsewhere for a new home.

Gascoigne in Rangers verdict

Paul Gascoigne has said he could have played for Rangers blindfolded. The former England ace, who also had spells with the likes of Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Lazio and Middlesbrough, was on the books at Ibrox from 1995 to 1998.

He became a hit in Glasgow and scored 39 goals in 104 games in all competitions, helping the Gers win the league twice.

The now 57-year-old has reflected on him in Scotland and has said on the Rest is Football podcast: "The highlight of my career was when I went to Scotland. The press said I wouldn't do well up there. I played blindfolded up there, Jesus Christ!

“I remember playing once, a kid was going to get the better of us. I scored two against him, won 2-1. I remember after the game, I went into the dressing room, took my boots off, give him them and said, ‘One day you’ll f****** play like that’ and walked out. So I ruined him.”

Gascoigne scored a hat-trick against Aberdeen for Rangers to help them win the title and said: "To score the hat-trick, because I'd never really won a championship medal. The FA Cup final [with Tottenham Hotspur], I only played about 12 minutes [due to injury]. So to score a hat-trick to win the league for Rangers was an unbelievable feeling.

"That was some highlight. I just remember going to collect all of the awards: I won players' player, I won sports writers' player of the year. I cleaned up the first year."

