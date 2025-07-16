The latest Celtic transfer move is set to be completed with one likely recruit bidding his latest club goodbye.

Celtic are closing in on their next summer signing as a striker looks destined for Parkhead.

Since the exit of Kyogo in January, Brendan Rodgers has worked with Adam Idah and Johnny Kenny as his natural striking options, with Daizen Maeda providing an effect utility option. Having gone shopping in Japan regularly since the Ange Postecoglou era, Celtic look set to strike again with Kawasaki Frontale forward Shin Yamada.

The J League club have already confirmed his exit and after their penalty shootout defeat at home to Sagamihara in the Emperor’s Cup, Yamada fronted up the crowd in emotional scenes. He tried to deliver a goodbye speech but was visibly emotional and fans stepped up to continue the emotional goodbye, which was met with banners and graphics on stadium screens.

Without naming where he was going, Frontale have said in a statement: “We would like to inform you that Arata Yamada will be leaving the team at the end of today's (July 16th) activity in order to complete the necessary procedures to enable him to transfer to a club overseas.

“We will notify you further regarding future plans as soon as they are officially decided. In addition, after the Emperor's Cup third round match against SC Sagamihara, which is being held today (July 16th), Arata Yamada will give a speech to the supporters.”

Meanwhile, Japanese outlet Sponichi state the obvious destination is Glasgow. They report: “Kawasaki Frontale of J1, who was aiming for their first championship in two tournaments, lost 1-3 to J3 Sagamihara in a penalty shootout that went into extra time with a score of 0-0. Sagamihara has qualified for the round of 16. Ozeki, who was called up to the Japanese national team for the first time in the E-1 Championship held in Korea until the 15th, came on as a substitute in the 38th minute of the second half.

“Forward Yamada, who was also called up for the first time, was announced to be leaving the team after the Sagamihara match in order to transfer overseas, and was not on the bench for the match. Although the specific club name was not revealed, it is certain that he will be moving to the prestigious Scottish Premier League club Celtic.”

Rodgers’ side are currently in Portugal for warm weather training and his side have been taken to the site of Celtic’s famous 1967 European Cup triumph where the Lisbon Lions legend was crystallised. The mighty highs of that team serve to Rodgers as a selling point for the type of adoration that can be achieved.

He said to the Daily Record: “Yes, well, it's why they come here. The inspiration is there for them. They see the star when they come to the ground every other week. So yes, these guys have done incredible for this football club. It's what is part of the big attraction for these players to come - having that history in the Champions League, say for example, is really inspiring for them and obviously keeps them grounded, keeps them humble and keeps them focused on being the very best that they can be."