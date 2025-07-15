The Hoops continue their preparations for the 2025/26 season with a tough test against one of the biggest clubs in Portugal

Celtic are back in pre-season friendly action this midweek as they bring the curtain down on their intense week-long summer training camp in Portugal with a glamour clash against Sporting Lisbon.

The Hoops arrived in Faro earlier today after spending the last couple of days being put through their places in the heat of Lisbon. Brendan Rodgers’ side were also given a testing runout against Primeira Liga opposition at the weekend, going down 3-2 against Estrela Da Amadora behind closed doors.

However, fans are allowed to attend the clash with Sporting in the Algarve, with Rodgers expected to use the latest warm-up clash as another chance to assess his new signings, plus some of the club’s young prospects with the competitive season just around the corner.

So far this summer, the Scottish champions have come through fixtures against Queen’s Park and Cork City but the quality of opposition is about to get cranked up a notch with Rui Borges’ Portuguese champions likely to prove a stern test.

Sporting are expected to be without star man Victor Gyokeres as he prepares to seal a mega-money transfer to Premier League giants Arsenal, but have boosted their ranks after capturing Georgian international Giorgi Kochorashvili from La Liga outfit Valencia last month.

Here, GlasgowWorld breaks down everything you need to know ahead of the match, including TV and live stream details, latest team news and match officials.

What time does Sporting Lisbon vs Celtic kick-off?

Celtic’s third pre-season friendly against Sporting Lisbon will take place at the Estadio do Algarve on Wednesday, July 16. Kick-off is scheduled for 18:30 (BST).

Where can I watch Sporting Lisbon vs Celtic? Is there a live stream?

Unfortunately, the match will NOT be broadcast live. The only way fans can watch the action unfold is by signing up to Celtic TV. Both UK & Ireland and international subscribers will be able to keep a close eye on proceedings. You can subscribe to the channel for £50 per year. Currently, there is NO pay-per-view option.

Coverage begins at 18:45 (BST) with commentator Paul Cuddihy joined by Simon Donnelly.

What is the latest pre-match team news?

First-choice goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel could be handed his first minutes of pre-season after being granted an extra few days rest. Left-back Kieran Tierney should be involved from the outset after making his second Celtic bow on Saturday.

However, centre-back Stephen Welsh is sidelined through injury, joining long-term absentee Jota. Winger Luis Palma is training back in his homeland after falling out of the picture under Rodgers, while Kwon Hyeok-kyu has been deemed surplus to requirements.