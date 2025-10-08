Rangers are hunting a new manager after Russell Martin was sacked as head coach.

Key 49ers Enterprises figures have held next Rangers manager talks with a key contender south of the border - as Rio Ferdinand weighs in on the situation.

Russell Martin’s sacking as head coach with the club in the Premiership’s bottom six has sparked a quickfire search for who comes next. Steven Gerrard is the man on the lips of several punters, standing as the last man to have guided Rangers to a Premiership title, back in 2021. Spells at Aston Villa and Al Ettifaq since have proven difficult but he has proven winning experience at Ibrox that ticks a key box.

The club’s new owners, the 49ers and US health insurance tycoon Andrew Cavenagh, have been in London to discuss with Gerrard about the role. Vice-chairman Paraag Marathe and Grétar Steinsson, both key 49ers figures, plus Cavenagh are in the process of seeking out next boss availability. Gerrard appeared on former England teammate Ferdinand’s podcast this week to confirm he’s ready to make his management return.

STV state: “STV Sport understands that Rangers chairman Andrew Cavenagh and vice chairman Paraag Marathe are in London and will hold talks with Steven Gerrard on Thursday over the vacant manager’s position.

“Gerrard, who was Ibrox boss between 2018 and 2021, is under serious consideration for the post, but other candidates are also on the shortlist. Grétar Steinsson, who is a key figure under the new owners at Rangers, is also involved in the recruitment process.”

Man Utd hero Ferdinand has appeared on talkSPORT to address the Rangers rumours around the former midfielder after his podcast interview. The ex-defender reckons that Rangers would be an ideal landing spot for Gerrard to go again in management after fans at Ibrox left him stunned with how swarmed his comments section became over murmurs of Ibrox.

Ferdinand said: “I have to say when I interviewed him he left me in no uncertain terms that he wants to become a manager, has full confidence in doing that and is itching to get back in now. He never said this to me but I personally think that with the energy in that room if Rangers came calling he would go.

“He would at least have that conversation. When I get to sit down with these guys I get to pick at them and understand them. If I was an owner of a football club and Steven Gerrard was sat in front of and me and I felt that energy that was in the room, he is getting the job. His time before at Rangers he did great there.

“I have never had so many Rangers fans flood the comments of my podcast, they’re all desperate for him to come up and at least have that conversation. I wouldn’t be surprised if Steven Gerrard is managing again very soon and Rangers is one of my main threats.”