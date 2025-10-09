A look at the latest news stories from both Rangers and Celtic ahead of the International break

A Celtic summer signing has been ‘rewarded’ with a national team call-up, while Rangers have their eyes on a product of Manchester City’s academy.

Rangers are looking for a manager for the fourth time in as many years following Russell Martin’s dismissal. After the 1-1 draw against Falkirk, the board had finally seen enough. As the Light Blues search for a new gaffer, Steven Gerrard is the bookies favourite to make an Ibrox return, while Danny Rohl and Kevin Muscat are also in the running. While Thelwell and co look for the next boss, it has been reported that the club are interesting in signing a Northern Ireland International.

On the other side of the city, Celtic rode their luck against Motherwell in a five-goal thriller at Parkhead. Despite not being at his best, it was Daizen Maeda who headed home in the 90th minute to give The Hoops a valuable three points. The win meant that Brendan Rodgers’ men stay in touch with Hearts in the table, after they also snatched a late victory against Hibs. Following his good form in a Hoops jersey, a Celtic summer addition has been called up to his national team.

Here’s a look at the latest news stories coming out of Ibrox and Celtic Park.

Rangers retain ‘interest’ in Championship stopper

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Pierce Charles looked set for an Ibrox move in the summer when Rangers offered £1m for his services. However, despite the financial issues for the Yorkshire side, the offer was turned down by Dejphon Chansiri. Despite the rejection, Rangers are still interested in the 20-year old, however whether he heads Govan bound or not could depend on the new manager.

According to Ibrox News: “Pierce Charles’ potential move to Ibrox could be off if Danny Rohl is hired as the new Rangers manager.” This is because the German manager preferred fellow young goalkeeper, James Beadle over Charles for the majority of last season for The Owls. However, even if Rangers appoint Rohl, Thelwell would still be ‘interested’ in the Wednesday man.

Should Rangers sign the Northern Irishman, they would be acquiring a keeper that is not only good with hands but also his feet. Charles came through the ranks at Manchester City as a teenager and was brought up as a ‘ball-playing’ goalkeeper. His performances at club level have earned him eight caps for Michael O’Neill’s side.

New Hoops sensation called up by Bielsa

Uruguay manager, Marcelo Bielsa has called up Celtic left back, Marcelo Saracchi to the national team after some impressive Parkhead performances. According to the Daily Record, the Uruguay call-up is a sign of him being ‘rewarded’ for his current form.

Saracchi earned his first Uruguay cap in 2018 while playing for RB Leipzig, however since then has only featured nine times for his country. The recent call up is his first in a year, showing that Bielsa has been keeping an eye on him in Glasgow.

The Boca Juniors loanee was signed as a back up to Kieran Tierney in the summer, however he has started the same amount of games as his fellow fullback since joining. Saracchi registered his first assist in the 2-1 victory over Kilmarnock, when his wonderfully-weighted left foot cross was tucked away by Maeda.