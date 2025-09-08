A look at Celtic’s strongest starting XI and bench now that the summer transfer window is closed

The current mood amongst Celtic fans is one of anger, frustration and disappointment after a hugely underwhelming summer transfer window and a humiliating Champions League exit at the hands of Kairat Almaty.

The cash-rich Parkhead side are yet to concede a goal in the Scottish Premiership and sit joint top of the table alongside Hearts with 10 points on the board from their opening four games.

It’s not surprising that many supporters have pointed fingers at the Hoops board for the lack of financial backing shown towards Brendan Rodgers this summer, but speculation is rife that the main reason for club chiefs failing to stump up sufficient funds for the Northern Irishman to spend is due to growing uncertainty over his long-term future.

As of yet, there has been little progress made over Rodgers contract with fans fearing he won’t extend his deal beyond the end of the current season. But the club’s failure to qualify for the Champions League combined with a nightmare Deadline Day, which saw them miss out on a number of signing targets, has left supporters furious.

Now that the window is closed, GlasgowWorld has examined every first-team player at Rodgers’ disposal and picked his best starting eleven and strongest bench ahead of a return to domestic action this weekend.

Kasper Schmeichel - GK

A fairly straightforward selection between the sticks. While Sinisalo has proved he is a more than capable understudy, he still has to be content with playing second fiddle to the veteran Danish keeper, who Rodgers has plenty of trust in.

Alistair Johnston - RB

The Canadian international is head and shoulders above Ralston and while youngster Colby Donovan has the potential to eventually succeed Johnston in this position, he’s not at the levels required yet to become a first-team regular. Johnston is on of the first names on the team sheet with fit.

Cameron Carter-Vickers - CB

The defensive mainstay who only ever drops out of the team if he’s carrying a niggle. Remains the first-choice centre back and has been an absolute rock for Rodgers in recent seasons.

Liam Scales - CB

Many fans would have expected Manchester City loanee Jahmai Simpson-Pusey to step up and form a strong partnership with CCV, considering how highly rated he is at the Etihad. However, it’s clear he isn’t fancied by Rodgers after being left out of the European squad, meaning it’s the consistent Irishman who gets the over the error-strewn Auston Trusty, who hasn’t quite managed to live up to his £6m price tag.

Kieran Tierney - LB

Still not quite back to his best and has yet to play a full 90 minutes since returning to his boyhood heroes from Arsenal, but the fans favourite is still a cut above the likes of Marcello Saracchi and Hayato Inamura. However, his injury woes are a cause for concern.

Callum McGregor - CM

Still Rodgers’ go-to guy and the lynchpin of this side. It’s evident he could do with a bit more cover nowadays rather than continuously being asked to churn over 50-60 appearances each season. But still plays such an influential role and a natural leader.

Reo Hatate - CM

Keeps his place in the team due to the lack of additions made in the middle of the park and on his day, is a real class act. Can divide opinion sometimes and blows hot and cold, but when he’s in top form the Japanese star is a joy to watch.

Benjamin Nygren - CM

A strong case can be made for the summer signing, who already looks seriously good value for just £2m. Has been one of Celtic’s standout performers since his arrival, but lacks the necessary pace to start on the wing. Looks much more at home in the middle.

Jota - RW

Despite the late additions of Michel-Ange Balikwisha and Sebastian Tounekti, neither player gets in ahead of the Portuguese wide man, who won’t kick a ball until 2026 as he recover from a long-term knee injury. Has proved to be a real asset over his two spells at Parkhead.

Daizen Maeda - LW

It’s difficult to imagine where Celtic would be without the Japanese maverick, who has been a shining light in recent seasons and has stepped up when he needed to most. Has struggled to hit the heights of last season as a central striker, but is someone Rodgers relies heavily on.

Kelechi Iheanacho - CF

Perhaps a bold inclusion given he has yet to make his competitive debut since arriving on a free transfer last week after leaving Sevilla, but is a player with great pedigree who can prove a shrewd acquisition is he manages to rekindle his best form. Rodgers knows what makes him tick and it will be intriguing to see if the former Leicester City forward can put a torrid 12 months behind him and hit the ground running by getting back on the goals trail.

Viljami Sinisalo (GK)

Anthony Ralston

Auston Trusty

Marcello Saracchi

Arne Engels

Michel-Ange Balikwisha

Sebastian Tounekti

Johnny Kenny

Shin Yamada