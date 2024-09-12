Celtic hosted Kilmarnock in the opening match of the new season | (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The man contracted to Sunderland was blown away by Celtic.

A Sunderland loanee has been left stunned by his introduction to Scottish football coming away at Celtic.

Oliver Bainbridge joined Kilmarnock on loan from the Black Cats in August, and he was immediately thrown in from the start for his debut away to the champions on Premiership Flag Day. Kilmarnock succumbed to a 4-0 loss but the day will stick with their recruit from Sunderland forever.

He admits that the noise levels are what really left him shook and that he needed a few minutes to adapt in a cauldron of atmosphere. Bainbridge told the Sunderland website: “It was a no-brainer for me to go and get that experience in first-team football.

“I signed on the Friday, travelled to meet the team on the Saturday and the Manager just asked me how I’d feel going straight in for the league opener against Celtic. I obviously said yes.

“The defeat was disappointing, but the experience was one I’ll cherish forever. It was the noise that shocked me. You always know it will be a good atmosphere, but it takes you a few minutes to adjust and focus on the game.”

Celtic Park is famed for its atmosphere both in the domestic game and in Europe. The bigger the game, the louder fans get and days like the unfurling on the league flag are no different.

Brendan Rodgers’ side host Hearts on their return to action after the international break this weekend. Then the Champions League fixtures roll around once more, with Slovakian champions Slovan Bratislava the opposition at Parkhead next week.