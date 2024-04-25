Sunderland star has blockbuster £20m transfer fee amid Celtic pursuit but Hoops have something he can't refuse
Celtic have been told European football is the trump card they hold in the race for Sunderland star Anthony Patterson - but finances could leave them out of running.
Joe Hart is retiring at the end of the season and boss Brendan Rodgers will need to find a new number one. Patterson has impressed for Sunderland and it has attracted interest from Celtic, as well as Premier League big hitters Arsenal and Liverpool.
Former England international Carlton Palmer reckons a huge fee up to £20m may be needed for Patterson, but Scotland would be an ideal stepping stone to one day make the Premier League jump. Palmer told Football League World: “So many of the Sunderland young players are linked with moves away from the football club.
“Obviously, it's been a disappointing season. They were hoping to be in the play-offs this season, but it has not materialised. One name that has been mentioned quite a lot last summer and at Christmas is their goalkeeper, Anthony Patterson, who has been a consistent performer for the club.
“Celtic are a massive club, a huge club, a very good manager in Brendan Rodgers, European football. Of course, that would be something that you would not be able to turn down. Celtic would have to part with the best part of £15-20 million for Anthony Patterson, and I could see him leaving Sunderland to play in the Scottish Premiership, and then, if he is still young enough, he can come back to the Premier League.
“If he is available, I think there will be a few clubs in the Premier League who will be looking to take him on a permanent basis. A very, very talented goalkeeper.”
