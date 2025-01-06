Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Celtic manager has been talking Hoops transfer business.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers says that the Hoops will look to be active in the January transfer market.

The rumours have been rampant around the Premiership champions early in the window. Talk of Kieran Tierney has been constant and Rodgers was not pleased by chanting of the Arsenal defender’s name with Greg Taylor still in situ at left-back.

His future is in doubt with his contract expiring in the summer and Dinamo Zagreb reportedly interested. Celtic won 3-0 on Sunday against St Mirren on their return to league business after defeat to Celtic last time, Nicolas Kuhn’s double plus an Auston Trusty strike settling the game.

Speaking of what his team may look to do in the market, Rodgers confirmed that he would be looking to get more into his squad over the course of the month. Speaking to BBC Sportsound, the Celtic manager said: “Just strengthening in general.

“I think we know what it is we want to do, and I'm 100 per cent confident that the club will do everything in order to support that. It's important to have that freshness going into the second part of the season. We have deals that we want to do, so between now and the end of January, hopefully we can do that.”

The manager also refused to be drawn on speculation surrounding Tierney. Rodgers has respect for the fact that he is currently contracted to the Gunners in England. He added: Well, he's an Arsenal player, so clearly I won't speak about it.”