The latest Celtic and Rangers transfer news following their weekend Scottish Premiership results.

Celtic stormed back to winning ways over the weekend after rivals Rangers broke their 18-game unbeaten streak in the Scottish Premiership. The reigning champions had not conceded a loss prior to the derby at Ibrox, which saw the Gers stamp a statement 3-0 win.

The Hoops immediately bounced back with a 3-0 win of their own over St Mirren but Rangers couldn’t spark a run of consecutive wins. Philippe Clement’s side threw away an early 2-0 lead over Hibs, in a clash at Easter Road that ended 3-3.

Both sides are back for midweek action but ahead of their upcoming games, we’ve taken a look at some of the latest transfer headlines, with the January window now in full swing.

Celtic ace ‘arrives’ at club to complete move

Stephen Welsh ‘has arrived’ in Belgium to finalise his move to Jupiler Pro League side KV Mechelen. Celtic have agreed a loan move for the centre-back with the Antwerp outfit, which will run until the summer.

According to the Daily Record, Welsh is eager to get some crucial first team minutes under his belt, having made just one Scottish Premiership appearance so far this season. The 24-year-old has just 175 minutes in the tank across all competitions so far but despite this, there is no option to sell from Celtic’s point of view. Welsh is behind Cameron Carter-Vickers, Auston Trusty and Liam Scales in the battle for a spot in the middle of Brendan Rodgers’ defence.

KV Mechelen have been ‘trailing Welsh for some time’ and were unsuccessful in their attempt to sign him during the summer. His current contract in Glasgow is due to expire in 2027. Rodgers reportedly did not want to stand in Welsh’s way of pursuing regular football between now and the end of the season.

Rangers star ‘targeted’ amid club’s January overhaul

Cyriel Dessers has found himself on the wish list of Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne, as they plan a busy window in order to avoid relegation. Les Verts are currently just one point above the relegation play-off zone amid a tough run of form so far this season.

According to Foot 365, Saint-Etienne are looking to bring in a fleet of new players this month and Dessers is among six players currently being targeted across the board. The Nigeria international has slipped down the pecking order at Ibrox recently, starting just one of Rangers’ last eight league games.

Despite providing two goals and an assist in just 34 minutes of play against Kilmarnock and Ross County respectively, Dessers has since made mainly cameo appearances. After being substituted on for the final minute against Celtic, he was left on the bench against Hibs.

Saint-Etienne are eager to strike a deal with the Hoops but they can only approach new players this month if they can free up wages elsewhere within the team. A hefty squad overhaul seems to be on the cards for the struggling French side if they want to bring Dessers and others to the club this window.