Here are some contenders for who are making some of the key transfer decisions at Celtic.

Celtic have moved into the transfer season with a commanding lead that provides a perfect base for tinkering and strengthening.

Brendan Rodgers’ side responded to a 3-0 defeat to Rangers by inflicting that scoreline upon St Mirren. Dropped points for the Light Blues against Hibs mean the Hoops have asserted a 13-point lead at the top of the Premiership tree.

There are transfer rumours flying aplenty at Parkhead, with talk of Kieran Tierney moving back to the club from Arsenal rife. Greg Taylor could exit the left-back department as Dinamo Zagreb are linked with making a move for him.

Midfielders have also been rumoured and fringe players may get the chance to play more regularly elsewhere. Who are the ones that play a part in the transfer process behind the scenes at Celtic? We take a look.

Brendan Rodgers - Manager

The key man at the heart of it. Any signings have to fit into the manager’s vision, style of play and character profile he likes.

Dermot Desmond - Major Shareholder

The billionaire has a key role to play at the heart of Celtic. He is a key powerbroker with access to funds. He played a key role in getting Rodgers back to Glasgow in 2023 and is likely to play a role if the manager comes asking for a specific player he likes.

Peter Lawwell - Chairman

Desmond won’t exactly be the man fielding every single call on interest and availability. Someone who could be in that mould is Lawwell, the CEO-turned-chairman who has proven himself a savvy operator in the market.

Michael Nicholson - CEO

The current chief, Nicholson holds position on various committees and working groups of the Scottish football authorities. He will likely be part of the group that helps get the players in that the manager desires.

Christopher McKay - Chief Financial Officer

When it comes to Celtic, they have been partial to spending big, a total of £11m for example spread across a deal to sign Arne Engels in the summer. The club’s key financial figure will likely be across such deals to make sure the paperwork is sound and a deal can be pulled off smoothly as possible.

Paul Tisdale - Head of Football Operations

Former Exeter City boss was brought in this season to “oversee the development and management of effective operations to support high-level football performance, including the identification and development of talent, in line with the club’s objective to develop Champions League players through our Academy and recruitment processes.”

Tisdale previously said: "I work as what I call a football doctor. I go into football clubs and I try to find performance-improvement solutions using data and also my experience as a coach. I can translate very well from the boardroom to the pitch, and from the pitch to the boardroom, and also deliver CPD or coach mentoring."

Jay Lefevre - Head of Scouting Operations

Leader of the scouting systems at Parkhead. A role with many moving parts from dealing with agents, providing intel on targets and dealing with players out on loan, Lefevre is the face of the scouting department which is vast and deep at elite level clubs like the Premiership champions.