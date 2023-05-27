Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou has confirmed his starting XI to face Aberdeen at Parkhead on Trophy Day.

Champions Celtic host third-placed Aberdeen on the final weekend of the Scottish Premiership season, with Ange Postecoglou’s side set to get their hands on the trophy in front of a party atmosphere at Parkhead.

A much-changed Hoops suffered only their third league defeat of the campaign after going down 4-2 at Hibernian in midweek, while the Dons secured European football courtesy of a 3-0 victory over St Mirren.

The Scottish champions have taken just a solitary point from their last three matches since wrapping up the title at the beginning of the month, but Posteocoglou will want to see an improved display from his players ahead of next weekend’s Scottish Cup final.

Postecoglou has made SIX changes to the side who slipped to a third league defeat of the season at Easter Road on Wednesday night. Scott Bain, Anthony Ralston, Yuki Kobayashi, Alexandro Bernabei, Sead Haksabanovic and Oh Hyeon-gyu drop out of the starting XI. The quintet are replaced by Joe Hart, fit-again Alistair Johnston, Greg Taylor, Matt O’Riley, Jota and Kyogo Furuhashi,

There’s no place in the matchday squad for wingers Haksabanovic and the suspended Daizen Maeda, while centre-back Yuki Kobayashi and third-choice goalkeeper Scott Bain are also absent. Rocco Vata is reinstated to the bench.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of the Scottish Premiership clash...

Celtic starting XI (4-3-3)

Joe Hart; Alistair Johnston, Carl Starfelt, Tomoki Iwata, Greg Taylor; Callum McGregor (c), Reo Hatate, Matt O’Riley; Liel Abada, Jota, Kyogo Furuhashi.

And the bench...

Benjamin Siegrist (GK), David Turnbull, Oh Hyeon-gyu, Alexandro Bernabei, James Forrest, Ben Summers, Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh, Rocco Vata.