The Hoops boss took full responsibility for his side’s loss at Easter Road but believes they looked on course for victory until the red card.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou admits he will shoulder the blame for his team’s recent poor run of form after their 4-2 defeat to Hibernian at Easter Road in their penultimate Scottish Premiership match of the season.

The Hoops boss continued to heavily rotate his starting line-up in the Capital on Wednesday night, making SIX alterations to his team. However, the changes failed to have a desired affect as the champions slumped to a three straight game without a win.

Daizen Maeda was sent off for a second bookable offence with the scoreline at 2-1 in Celtic’s favour, while fellow winger Sead Haksabanovic was forced off injured in the first-half and is now a doubt for the Scottish Cup final on June 3.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou looks vexed during the 4-2 defeat by Hibs.

Back-up goalkeeper Scott Bain was handed a rare start just days after agreeing a new three-year contract extension, but he was badly at fault for the home side’s last two goals.

Reacting to another disappointing result for his side, Postecoglou reckons his decision to constantly tinker with his squad in recent weeks is the main reason behind why they have suffered a major drop in performance level since clinching the title earlier this month.

The Australian stated: “We love to live in the moment and everyone is sort of making assessments on what is happening right now. That’s fine. Most of that is on me, to be honest. I am the one making five or six line-up changes every week.

“That’s hurting the side and there’s no doubt about that, but I’m doing it for a reason and that has affected our level of performance. Until the sending off, I thought we were in a good position. Aside from that, as I said, that’s my responsibility. I’ll take that. That’s decision I’ve made.

“In the last three weeks, they haven’t been to be benefit of the team. These guys are out there and in many respects it is not fair on them as I am putting these guys in and that would be okay if there were one or two changes but I’m making five or six changes a game and that is hard on the guys coming in, I totally get that.

“That’s just the way I do things as I like to throw guys out there and it is a sink or swim mentality, but we provide the support and give them the feedback to be better.”

Reo Hatate’s first-half penalty had Celtic in front before Elie Youan volleyed home a Hibs equaliser shortly after the restart. Oh Hyeon-gyu restored the visitors lead, but Maeda’s red card set up a dramatic conclusion to the match.

