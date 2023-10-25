Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has named his starting XI to face the Spanish outfit for their Champions League clash at Parkhead.

Celtic play host to Group E leaders Atletico Madrid at Parkhead this evening as they attempt to salvage their Champions League campaign.

The Hoops are already in danger of being eliminated from the competition, with Brendan Rodgers’ side desperately seeking to register their first points of the group stage after a 2-0 defeat at Feyenoord and conceding a late winner at home to Lazio last time out left the Scottish champions with an uphill task.

Diego Simeone’s in-form Atletico side are in flying form domestically, but they travel to Glasgow without a number of key players. However, the La Liga outfit are a formidable force and boast some world class players such as Ballon d’Or candidate Antoine Griezmann, vastly experienced goalkeeper Jan Oblak and deadly frontman Alvaro Morata to name a few.

Rodgers has decided to name an UNCHANGED line-up for a third successive match. The Northern Irishman has some key players back in the fold from recent injury setbacks but he has gone with his strongest line-up once again.

Centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers makes his first group stage start of the season on his 90th appearance, while ustaf Lagerbielke and Mikey Johnston and drafted onto the bench. However, midfielder Odin Thiago Holm is absent and there’s similarly no place in the matchday squad for injured trio Liel Abada, Maik Nawrocki and Stephen Welsh.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups for tonight’s Champions League clash at Parkhead...

Celtic starting XI (4-3-3)

Joe Hart; Alistair Johnston, Cameron Carter Vickers, Liam Scales, Greg Taylor; Callum McGregor (c), Matt O’Riley, Reo Hatate; Daizen Maeda, Luis Palma, Kyogo Furuhashi.

And the bench...

Scott Bain (GK), Joe Morrison (GK), Gustaf Lagerbielke, Nat Phillips, Yang Hyun-jun, David Turnbull, Oh Hyeon-gyu, Tomoki Iwata, Paulo Bernardo, James Forrest, Anthony Ralston, Mikey Johnston.