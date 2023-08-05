Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers has named his starting XI to face the Staggies at Parkhead.

Celtic will begin their quest to defend the Scottish Premiership title when they entertain Ross County on flag day at Parkhead.

The Hoops return to competitive action for the first time since defeating Inverness Caledonian Thistle 3-1 in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden last season, which completed an eighth domestic treble.

Today’s lunchtime kick-off against the Staggies, who survived the dreaded drop into the Championship after overcoming Partick Thistle in the play-off final on penalties, will see James Forrest hoist the league winners flag aloft before kick-off.

Celtic's Tomoki Iwata impressed on his first start for the club.

Celtic have had a busy pre-season scheduled under the leadership of the returning Brendan Rodgers, with matches against J-League champions Yokohama F. Marinos (6-4 loss), Gamba Osaka (0-1 win), Premier League side Wolves (1-1 draw) and La Liga outfit Athletic Bilbao (3-2 win).

The Northern Irishman was given a standing ovation on his first match back at Celtic Park on Tuesday night since leaving the club in controversial circumstances back in February 2019 to take charge of Leicester City after winning seven trophies during his first spell in Glasgow’s East End.

Rodgers has made EIGHT changes to the side who defeated Bilbao during James Forrest’s testimonial match earlier this week. Joe Hart is reinstated between the sticks, with Cameron Carter-Vickers, Maik Nawrocki, Greg Taylor, Callum McGregor, Liel Abada, Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi all coming into the starting line-up.

Scott Bain, Carl Starfelt, Liam Scales, Alexandro Bernabei, Odin Thiago Holm, James Forrest, Yang Hyun-jun and Oh Hyeon-gyu are the players dropping out.

There’s no place on the bench for centre-back Scales, left-back Bernabei, Stephen Welsh and Sead Haksabanovic for this match. Reo Hatate is named among the substitutes, with David Turnbull retaining his place in the side.

So here’s your confirmed starting line-ups ahead of the Scottish Premiership curtain raiser...

Celtic starting XI (4-2-3-1)

Joe Hart; Anthony Ralston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Maik Nawrocki, Greg Taylor; Callum McGregor (c), David Turnbull, Matt O’Riley; Liel Abada, Daizen Maeda, Kyogo Furuhashi.

And the bench...

Scott Bain (GK), Carl Starfelt, Yang Hyun-jun, Odin Thiago Holm, Oh Hyeon-gyu, Kwon Hyeok-kyu, Tomoki Iwata, Reo Hatate, James Forrest.