Official decision made ahead of Rangers vs Celtic New Year Old Firm derby

The Scottish FA have confirmed that Don Robertson will referee Rangers and Celtic’s upcoming match on Thursday. David Roome and Ross Macleod have been appointed as the assistant referees. Meanwhile, Nick Walsh is on VAR duties, with Daniel McFarlane as his number two.

The Gers head into the game at Ibrox on the back of their 2-2 draw away at Motherwell last time out. Apostolos Stamatelopoulos and Tawanda Maswanhise scored for their opponents before Hamza Igamane found the net twice for the visitors.

Philippe Clement’s side were beaten 2-1 against St Mirren on Boxing Day and will be eager to return to winning ways. They are 14 points behind Celtic in the table.

Speaking after their match against Motherwell, Clement said: "No, I'm not concerned about that (his position) because I'm only busy with the team. And we knew before the season what project and what challenging project it would be.

"On that side, it's difficult to speak about that because you will not understand and people outside maybe will not understand. But there has been an evolution made. The last two games not, for sure not. And we have hurt ourselves in that way.

“But there were good games the last couple of weeks where the team showed the potential. In that way, there are already teams interested in some players for the future, which we didn't have the last two years. So, we're taking steps.

"But you cannot speak about that after losing points against St Mirren and against Motherwell, I know. We hurt ourselves, it's avoidable individual mistakes in those moments and two times that the opponent kills it off directly. So, we need to work hard now in a few days to be much more resilient and much more determined in these defensive actions."

Celtic won 4-0 at home to St Johnstone and will be in confident mood as they look to keep their momentum going. Kyogo Furuhashi got himself on the scoresheet twice, whilst Nicholas Kuhn and Daizen Maeda also bagged.

The Hoops are yet to lose in the league this term as they eye another title. They beat Rangers in their most recent match-up in the Scottish League Cup final on penalties at Hampden Park.

Following their victory over St Johnstone, their boss Brendan Rodgers said: “It was how you would want to finish. I thought from minute one to the 94th minute we were outstanding in the game.

“Firstly our pressing in denying St Johnstone space, because I’ve seen them and they like to play, and they can give you a problem with the ball, but we didn’t give away any chances really in the 18-yard box. Our pressing from the front, middle and the line-movement was very, very good and I thought with the ball we were excellent.

“We were fast, we made lots of runs to break the line and created lots of opportunities, although we didn’t quite finish some of them. But our play in our goals was outstanding and I think the focus of the players was so good, so I’m very proud of that performance.”