Is Rangers vs Celtic on TV? Channel, kick-off time and more

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rangers and Celtic lock horns in the latest Old Firm erby of the season

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers and Celtic kick-start 2025 with an Old Firm derby clash as they look both to begin the new year with a win. The Gers head into the match on the back of their 2-2 draw with Motherwell last time out.

The Hoops won 4-0 at home to St Johnstone to keep their momentum going. Here is a look at everything you know about their upcoming clash....

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is Rangers vs Celtic on TV?

Yes. Rangers’ game against Celtic is being shown live on Sky Sports Football. Subscribers can tune into the action on television, mobile, laptop and tablet devices.

When is Rangers vs Celtic?

Rangers against Celtic is on Thursday 2nd January, 2025.

What time does Rangers vs Celtic kick-off?

Rangers match against Celtic kicks-offs at 3pm UK time.

Where is Rangers vs Celtic being played?

Rangers host Celtic at Ibrox, Glasgow. It has a capacity of 51,700.

Rangers vs Celtic last five games in all competitions?

Rangers: DDWLD

Celtic: DDDWW

What has been said ahead of Rangers vs Celtic?

Pressure is mounting on Rangers boss Philippe Clement. Speaking after their draw with Motherwell, he said: "No, I'm not concerned about that (his position) because I'm only busy with the team. And we knew before the season what project and what challenging project it would be.

"On that side, it's difficult to speak about that because you will not understand and people outside maybe will not understand. But there has been an evolution made. The last two games not, for sure not. And we have hurt ourselves in that way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But there were good games the last couple of weeks where the team showed the potential. In that way, there are already teams interested in some players for the future, which we didn't have the last two years. So, we're taking steps.

"But you cannot speak about that after losing points against St Mirren and against Motherwell, I know. We hurt ourselves, it's avoidable individual mistakes in those moments and two times that the opponent kills it off directly. So, we need to work hard now in a few days to be much more resilient and much more determined in these defensive actions."

Celtic are on a roll and haven’t lost in the league yet this term. Their manager Brendan Rodgers said after their win over St Johnstone: “It was how you would want to finish. I thought from minute one to the 94th minute we were outstanding in the game.

“Firstly our pressing in denying St Johnstone space, because I’ve seen them and they like to play, and they can give you a problem with the ball, but we didn’t give away any chances really in the 18-yard box. Our pressing from the front, middle and the line-movement was very, very good and I thought with the ball we were excellent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were fast, we made lots of runs to break the line and created lots of opportunities, although we didn’t quite finish some of them. But our play in our goals was outstanding and I think the focus of the players was so good, so I’m very proud of that performance.”