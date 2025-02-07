Celtic added two players to their squad in the January transfer window - and this is what their best XI looks like now

It might not have felt like the most successful January transfer window fo Celtic, but Brendan Rodgers still managed to bring in a couple of new additions to bolster his line up by the end of it.

The Hoops signed two first-team players during the winter window, while several others left the club on loan as they looked to balance the books and give fringe men valuable game time elsewhere.

With the window now closed, there is still at least one position that Rodgers will look to address in the summer, with the head coach eager to add a striker at the end of the season after failing to bring one in to replace Rennes-bound Kyogo Furuhashi on Deadline Day.

Here is a look at Celtic’s new strongest XI after the transfer window and how they could line up when fully fit:

GK - Kasper Schmeichel

The Danish veteran remains Celtic’s first-choice goalkeeper and will remain so until the end of the season. Has registered 22 clean sheets already this term.

RB - Alistair Johnston

Canadian has been a mainstay in the team under Rodgers and that theme looks set to continue moving forward.

RCB - Cameron Carter-Vickers

American international has been Celtic’s most reliable centre half option so far this campaign.

LCB - Auston Trusty

CCV’s fellow countryman has made left centre-back role his own after dislodging Liam Scales earlier in the season.

LB - Jeffrey Schlupp

Signed in the final hours of the window on deadline day, Schlupp’s vast Premier League experience gives him the edge over Greg Taylor, who is braced for a summer exit.

CM - Callum McGregor

Still one of the most important players under Rodgers and is certain to start when he is fit. Was presented with a framed shirt after making his 500th appearance for the club at the weekend.

CM - Arne Engels

The £11m summer recruit has blown and cold at times, but his undoubted quality has shone through in certain games.

CM - Reo Hatate

Japanese utility man brings better balance with Engels in one of the key central midfield spots.

LW - Jota / Nicolas Kuhn

Jota is back doing what he does best after a torrid 18 months away from Parkhead. A talismanic figure, it’ll be interesting to see where it fits in once fully up to speed with Kuhn arguably Celtic’s best player during the first half of the campaign.

RW - Daizen Maeda

Continues to grow in importance this season, especially with Kyogo struggling to rediscover his best form. More influential in a wider attacking role but can play through the middle if required.

CF - Adam Idah

With Kyogo departing for £10 million, it’s now up to the former Norwich City star to produce the goods in front of goal, having spent much of the season as back-up. Has impressed in recent games, ending his goal-drought in emphatic style.