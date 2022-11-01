The Vissel Kobe defender is expected to clinch move to Parkhead in January, according to reports in his homeland.

Celtic are reportedly in advanced talks with Vissel Kobe over defender Yuki Kobayashi after an agreement over a transfer fee was reached between the clubs.

The Scottish champions are closing in on the 22-year-old, who is expected move to Parkhead when the January window opens. If the deal goes through and following the completion of a medical, he will become the FIFTH Japanese players to sign for the club under Ange Postecoglou’s reign.

With Kyogo Furuhashi, Daizen Maeda, Reo Hatate and Yosuke Ideguchi all arriving in Glasgow across the previous two transfer windows, Postecoglou has been busy plotting another raid of the J-League market he has become well accustomed to over recent years from his time in charge at Yokohama F. Marinos.

Yuki Kobayashi of Vissel Kobe in action during the AFC Champions League quarter final between Vissel Kobe and Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors at Saitama Stadium

The Australian has been no stranger to a return to Asia in search of unearthing more hidden gems and with the Japanese close season looming, it now appears Kobayashi has been identified as a firm signing target.

He will provide an additional defensive option for the second half of the campaign with Celtic weakened at times this season due to injuries sustained by mainstay Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt, Mortiz Jenz and Stephen Welsh.

Advertisement

Who is Yuki Kobayashi?

Born in Hyōgo Prefecture on 18 July 2000, Yuki Kobayashi is a 22-year-old left-sided Japanese defender who plays primarily at centre-back. He can also be deployed at left-back but has spent much of this season in the middle of a back four.

Starting his career in the youth system at Vissel Kobe, Kobayashi progressed through the ranks at the J-League club and made his first-team debut in 2018 at the age of 18.

Yuki Kobayashi of Vissel Kobe looks on during the second half of the AFC Champions League Group J match against Chiangrai United at Buriram Stadium in April

He enjoyed two highly successful loan spells at second-tier outfit Machida Zelvia and fellow top-flight side Yokohama FC, before making his senior breakthrough at Vissel Kobe.

Standing at 6ft 1in, Kobayashi made 40 appearances in all competitions last season and has represented his country at Under-20s level - earning five caps to date. He is yet to make his debut for the senior team but is understood to be held in high regard by head coach Hajime Moriyasu.

Advertisement

What has been said about his future?

Valued at £540,00 on Transfermarkt, Kobayashi is expected to cost the the Hoops in excess of £1million. Postecoglou has utilised his knowledge and exploration of the J-League to great effect with Kyogo and Hatate in particular, signed for bargain fees.

A media report on sponichi.co.jp offered an insight into what Celtic fans can expect from Kobayashi.

It read: “According to multiple sources, a formal offer has already arrived and an agreement has been reached between the clubs. Kobayashi himself seems to have decided to take on his first overseas challenge and plans to sign a formal contract after undergoing a medical check on site.

“He has been attracting attention since he was in Kobe’s academy, and in May 2016, at the age of 15 years and 9 months, he was registered for two top teams. He has continued to grow steadily since then and made his top debut in April 2018 at the age of 17 years and 8 months.

Advertisement

“In 2019, he skipped a grade and was selected as the U-21 Japan representative of the Tokyo Olympics generation. Known for his precise left foot and build-up ability, this Celtic team are also said to appreciate Kobayashi’s ability and potential.”

How likely is the deal to go ahead?

Kobayashi has already indicated he wants to test himself overseas for the first time in his career and with a formal offer from Celtic already accepted, all that is currently missing is for the player to undergo various medical checks.

His agency - UDN Sports - counts current Hoops midfielder Ideguchi and former Manchester United playmaker Shinji Kagawa as clients.

Well-respected Japanese football journalist Dan Orlowitz reckons a mid-season transfer to Parkhead could enable Kobayashi to gain senior international recognition in the near future.

Yuki Kobayashi of Vissel Kobe takes on Roberto of Kitchee during the AFC Champions League Group J match between Kitchee and Vissel Kobe

Advertisement

He said: “Kobayashi is definitely going to be aiming to represent Japan in 2026 and despite playing for Japan at a number of underage levels (U-15 through U-22) he’s not yet at the call-him-up-to-the-seniors-for-the-experience stage.

“This move would show that Celtic rated highly as a potential stepping stone to international football for Japanese players.”

Where will he fit into the current Celtic side?

Kobayashi is viewed as a modern-day centre-back who is comfortable in possession and with a trusted left-foot. Given Ange Postecoglou likes his team to build the play from the back, he would seemingly be well-suited to the Australian’s style of football. His offensive passing has improved and would again fit the system.

Perhaps not the most physically imposing defender, Kobayashi makes up for it in his powerful and aggressive approach up against opposition attackers. Stats provided by Football Data website Comparisonator suggest he is very solid in the air and has excellent ball retention skills.