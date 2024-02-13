Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Their manager has blasted the narrative - and the Celtic dressing room is standing tall amid the noise.

A 2-0 win over St Mirren in the Scottish Cup round of 16 put the holders into a quarter-final with Livingston next month. Boss Brendan Rodgers spoke after the game and hit back at a train of thought insisting 'the narrative around our team is that we're not together and we're broken.'

Defender Stephen Welsh stepped in for Cameron Carter-Vickers again alongside Liam Scales and knows the fury a draw or defeat can bring upon Celtic sides. Amid grumbles from the fans against the board after a slow January transfer window and a tight title race with Rangers, Welsh insists the dressing room is strong.

He said: "I have been under pressure for 15 years now. Every week you need to go and win. You enjoy it as well, you enjoy the pressure because you need to go and win.

"A draw or a defeat is a nightmare so yeah, we know the pressure and we stand up to it all the time. We are so determined. It is like tunnel vision for us, we don't focus on anything else, we focus on ourselves, how we will play, break teams down and defend.

"We take every game 100 per cent, every training session leads up to the next game so for us, it is normal for us to be under that pressure and we always deal with it very well. We are always strong together. We know that every team wants to beat Celtic and our job is to stop that. Our job is to win games, perform well and win trophies for the club.

"There are no cracks. We are confident in what we do. The gaffer is confident in what we do and we stick together, not just the back four, the midfield three and front three and whoever comes on the pitch.

"We are together, we are really a united team so we will move forward. We are used to this. Every season the pressure for every Celtic player is huge.