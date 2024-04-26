The wrestling icon has attracted Hoops attention

A group of Scottish wrestlers earned a dream shot of training with The Rock building up to his WrestleMania bout - with a Celtic shirt on display.

The WWE icon was preparing for the 40th edition of the iconic event across April 6th and 7th in Philadelphia. A group of NXT wrestlers were called upon to help the 51-year-old get into shape - Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey and Wolfgang. The trio who form The Gallus stable were flown out to Los Angeles as the Scottish wrestlers were handed the chance of a lifetime.

One of the Coffey brothers, Joe, is Celtic daft and shared a snap with The Rock in which he poses with a retro Hoops shirt. His tweet has gathered widespread attention, with eagle-eyed viewers noticing the famous Hoops shirt next to a wrestling icon.

“Final Boss CSC” was the joke of one fan and “Hope he's watching the Glasgow Derby on the 11th” is what another said. “We need the rock in a Celtic top” has been demanded by a supporter and another added “Please tell me you gave him a Celtic top.”

Another WWE legend in Shawn Michaels, a senior figure behind NXT, says the training between Dwayne Johnson and the Celtic-friendly Scottish wrestling crew was a major success.

He told talkSPORT: “He [Rock] needed some folks to train with, and obviously we're talking about three guys who know what they're doing, been around the block - Understand every aspect of the business.

