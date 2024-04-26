The Rock attracts Celtic attention as WrestleMania training comes with Parkhead love-in
A group of Scottish wrestlers earned a dream shot of training with The Rock building up to his WrestleMania bout - with a Celtic shirt on display.
The WWE icon was preparing for the 40th edition of the iconic event across April 6th and 7th in Philadelphia. A group of NXT wrestlers were called upon to help the 51-year-old get into shape - Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey and Wolfgang. The trio who form The Gallus stable were flown out to Los Angeles as the Scottish wrestlers were handed the chance of a lifetime.
One of the Coffey brothers, Joe, is Celtic daft and shared a snap with The Rock in which he poses with a retro Hoops shirt. His tweet has gathered widespread attention, with eagle-eyed viewers noticing the famous Hoops shirt next to a wrestling icon.
“Final Boss CSC” was the joke of one fan and “Hope he's watching the Glasgow Derby on the 11th” is what another said. “We need the rock in a Celtic top” has been demanded by a supporter and another added “Please tell me you gave him a Celtic top.”
Another WWE legend in Shawn Michaels, a senior figure behind NXT, says the training between Dwayne Johnson and the Celtic-friendly Scottish wrestling crew was a major success.
He told talkSPORT: “He [Rock] needed some folks to train with, and obviously we're talking about three guys who know what they're doing, been around the block - Understand every aspect of the business.
"You can have somebody out there younger to just fly around but you need guys that are mature, professional, who can adjust in everything to what Rock wants. Obviously I'm partial with those guys, they're fantastic guys but they're so professional - they're very dependable."
