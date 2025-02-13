Celtic had a good go at Bayern Munich but it wasn’t enough in the Champions League.

Arsenal and France legend Thierry Henry has told Celtic where the pressure can be applied on Bayern Munich next week.

Brendan Rodgers’ side went down 2-0 before the hour mark in their Champions League knockout round play-off first leg tie at Parkhead, as the resistance they put up for almost 50 minutes threatened to burst. But some Hoops changes like Jota and Yang sparked them into life.

By the end, Bayern were left on the backfoot and Daizen Maeda’s goal means the tie stands at 2-1 to the German giants heading into next week’s second leg. It still leaves Celtic with a mammoth amount of work to do for last 16 progress but Henry has spotted the kryptonite factor for Vincent Kompany’s side

Pressure not sustained

The ex-forward believes that Bayern can’t sustain the way they played for the first hour over an entire game, with Celtic well on top by the end of this one. And it opens the door for another late Hoops salvo on the continent. Henry told CBS: “We saw exactly what you would expect from the two teams.

“Celtic started and then you seen some control of Bayern Munich. But then again, they can’t sustain it for 90, very different than Man City in certain ways. Always, they allow teams to come back in the game and Celtic did. You know how it can be over there, it could have been a second goal but overall it is a great result.”

Fellow pundit Micah Richards then asked Henry if Bayern looked ‘disjointed.’ He added: “For the quality of player they have, they just don’t look like a team. I said at the start. The only reason I give them a chance is because of the quality they have up top. Defensively, they are all over the place and they need to sort that if they want to win the Champions League.

Kompany content

Pundits may have had their doubts over Bayern but the Belgian boss himself was satisfied that they didn’t let the match spiral out of control. He added: “It's cliche to say, but it's the first half of the game. Overall, it's a really great result. The fans haven't seen many losses here, especially in Europe, so we appreciate the importance of the game and the victory.

"We're also pretty decent at home so we'll look to play on that as well. We have an important game on Saturday, so we'll switch our focus to that. I know this place, I know it transcends performance sometimes. We dealt really well with it for long spells of the game, didn't let the game go crazy.

“The last 10 minutes we had to defend and we did that well. Of course, you can feel in those moments, if the game comes alive it is a special place."

Next up for the Hoops is a home clash with Dundee United in the Premiership. Then all eyes will turn to the second leg of this glamour affair in Europe.