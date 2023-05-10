Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Allergy sufferers hit with warning as epi pens recalled by government
Three Celtic stars nominated for PFA Scotland Player of the Year
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Student doctors told to skip university to solve the NHS staff crisis
How Netflix subscriptions could help people on the property ladder
Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused writer

Three Celtic players on shortlist for PFA Scotland Player of the Year as nominees announced

Professional footballers from around Scotland have voted for the awards.

Lewis Anderson
By Lewis Anderson
Published 10th May 2023, 12:42 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 12:47 BST

Celtic trio Kyogo Furuhashi, Callum McGregor and Reo Hatate have been nominated for PFA Scotland Premiership Player of the Year alongside Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen.

The Hoops, who clinched the top-flight title with a 2-0 victory over Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday, have had three members of Ange Postecoglou’s squad selected by their fellow professionals to compete for the player of the year award.

Dutchman Van Veen is also in contention after his impressive goal scoring form for the Steelmen, which has moved the Fir Park club away from the relegation zone.

Most Popular

Scotland international McGregor is seeking back-to-back awards after scooping the prize last year, while Japanese pair Kyogo and Hatate has continued their sparkling form and played an important part in the Parkhead club’s title success.

Meanwhile, Celtic duo Liel Abada and Matt O’Riley are included in the four-man shortlist for Young Player of the Year along with Rangers loanee Malik Tillman and Albion Rovers forward Charlie Reilly.

Three Celtic stars have also been shortlisted for Women’s Player of the Year, with Jacynta, Amy Gallacher and Caitlin Hayes all up for the award alongside Rangers striker Brogan Hay.

Young Player of the Year nominees include Celtic pair Jacynta and Shen Menglu, with Rangers duo Emma Watson and Kirsty MacLean also in the running.

Related topics:StarsScottish FootballGlasgow