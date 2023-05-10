Three Celtic stars nominated for PFA Scotland Player of the Year

Professional footballers from around Scotland have voted for the awards.

Celtic trio Kyogo Furuhashi, Callum McGregor and Reo Hatate have been nominated for PFA Scotland Premiership Player of the Year alongside Motherwell striker Kevin van Veen.

The Hoops, who clinched the top-flight title with a 2-0 victory over Hearts at Tynecastle on Sunday, have had three members of Ange Postecoglou’s squad selected by their fellow professionals to compete for the player of the year award.

Dutchman Van Veen is also in contention after his impressive goal scoring form for the Steelmen, which has moved the Fir Park club away from the relegation zone.

Scotland international McGregor is seeking back-to-back awards after scooping the prize last year, while Japanese pair Kyogo and Hatate has continued their sparkling form and played an important part in the Parkhead club’s title success.

Meanwhile, Celtic duo Liel Abada and Matt O’Riley are included in the four-man shortlist for Young Player of the Year along with Rangers loanee Malik Tillman and Albion Rovers forward Charlie Reilly.

Three Celtic stars have also been shortlisted for Women’s Player of the Year, with Jacynta, Amy Gallacher and Caitlin Hayes all up for the award alongside Rangers striker Brogan Hay.

