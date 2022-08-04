The Australian international is reportedly in advanced talks with the club ahead of a possible move to Cyprus.

Ex-Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic is nearing a shock switch to Cyprus and could be reunited with former boss Neil Lennon in the coming days, according to reports.

The Australian international left Parkhead at the end of last season after a trophy-laden nine year spell in Glasgow’s East End, during which he established himself as a firm favourite among supporters.

The 29-year-old remains a free agent after knocking back big money offers from clubs in the Middle East and the chance to return to the A-League in his homeland.

Rogic was previously linked with a move to Indonesia and Saudi Arabia but that failed to materalise and he now looks set to link up with Lennon again at Omonia Nicosia.

The former Hoops manager brought Rogic to Celtic from Central Coast Mariners back in January 2013 and has already added Welsh defender Adam Matthews and ex-Rangers winger Brandon Barker to his squad this summer.

According to the Cyprus Times, Rogic is ‘close’ to signing a deal with the Cypriot First Division side and has already arrived on the Mediterranean island with advanced talks taking place over a possible move.

He withdrew from the Socceroos national team for their World Cup qualifiers in June, with head coach Graham Arnold admitting he was ‘concerned’ about the player’s welfare.

However, his fellow countryman Aaron Mooy confirmed he had spoken Rogic upon arriving at Parkhead.

Nicknamed the ‘Wizard of Oz’ by fans, Rogic was a key member of Brendan Rodgers ‘Invincible’ Hoops side in 2017 and rediscovered his best form under Ange Postecoglou last season, earning a PFA Player of the Year nomination.