The Celtic favourite is coming under immense pressure south of the border.

A decision has been made on the future of Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham - as bold claims are made over the ex-Celtic boss.

The Australian’s high-octane attacking football that Celtic fans came to love over two years and five trophies at Parkhead is being picked to shreds in the Premier League. Pundits and fans are all having their say as Spurs find themselves in the bottom half, their latest loss a 3-2 defeat to struggling Everton.

That has increased the pressure on the manager tenfold, who is dealing with a severe injury crisis. Whether or not he will be sacked has become a talking point but according to Sky Sports state “he still has the full backing of the board.” That means the boss who swapped Celtic for Tottenham in 2023 isn’t going anywhere for now.

Former Premier League scout Mick Brown, however, has heard that chairman Daniel Levy has been left far from happy about comments made in the aftermath of the Everton loss. He has cast a verdict of “urgency” in the January window but doesn’t have a problem with how Tottenham are doing business at the minute.

Brown - who previously worked in the scouting department at the North London club - says the verdicts like the ’urgency’ statement are doing the former Celtic manager no favours. He told Football Insider: “I don’t think Daniel Levy is particularly happy about that. From what I hear, he looks at things like that as a personal slight against him.

“Postecoglou must know the club’s attitude towards transfers, and he’ll be aware about what is or isn’t happening behind the scenes there. So speaking out about things as he has done, isn’t going to do him any favours.

“There’s already pressure on his position because of the results on the pitch, he doesn’t need to add to that by publicly talking about their transfer business – or lack of it. It’s obvious he wants new players to suit his style, but ultimately if things aren’t working you’ve got to be the one to change them, you can’t just rely on the transfers.

“When you have players like Son and Richarlison who have been struggling, there is a feeling that instead of doing business in the transfer market, he should try to get the best out of what he’s got.”

Postecoglou arrived at Celtic after success in Japan with Yokohama F. Marinos. In his time at the club, he won five trophies, a double in his first season and a treble the next, bringing club favourites like Kyogo, Reo Hatate, Daizen Maeda and Alistair Johnston to Glasgow.