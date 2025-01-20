Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

We rate Celtic's chances of finalising deals for the following list of players linked with the club so far this month...

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celtic transfer rumours have been as prominent as ever in January so far - but it seems the Parkhead club are happy to bide their time and take a relaxed approach to the business this month.

The Hoops have yet to make a signing, with three players heading in the opposite direction. Fringe men Stephen Welsh and Odin Thiago Holm has completed loan moves, while Alexandro Bernabei has sealed a permanent return to South America with SC Internacional, where he starred last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for possible arrivals, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has kept his cards relatively close to his chest but it’s expected that there will be movement in the left-back department as well as a potential new attacking option checking in over the next couple of weeks.

Here, GlasgowWorld rates the chances of each player linked with Celtic so far this month and assess whether a potential transfer could be in the pipeline:

Kieran Tierney - Very likely

It’s only a matter of time before the Scotland international quits Arsenal to head back to his boyhood club. An initial loan deal is expected with an option to buy in the summer. The left-back is well-known to Celtic fans already and remains a firm favourite among the club’s fanbase. Has reportedly turned down offers from others clubs to return to Glasgow’s east end.

Raul Moro - Highly unlikely

£8.5m-rated Real Valladolid winger has suffered a nightmare collarbone injury that looks to have ended any chance of a potential move to Celtic. He was stretched off in the La Liga defeat to Espanyol at the weekend and is expected to be sidelined for around three months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gustav Isaksen - Unlikely

Serie A outfit Lazio have named their asking price of £6.7 million for the versatile 23-year-old Danish attacker, despite him facing an uncertain future in Italy. It’s claimed the player would require some “sweet talking” to sign for the Hoops, who were initially linked with Isaksen in the final days of the summer window. A loan move with an option-to-buy was reportedly knocked back at the time. It’s been suggested by Italian media he “isn’t convinced about going to Scotland”.

Louie Barry - In the balance

Loading....

The 21-year-old starlet would “prefer” to leave the Midlands club on loan in January, with Celtic reportedly ready to test Aston Villa’s resolve with a seven-figure bid after he was recalled from a successful loan spell at Stockport County. The EPL giants have offered Barry a new deal, but he’s yet to put pen to paper with Celtic’s recruitment team flagging the youngster to Rodgers. It’s thought French side RC Lensa are set to table a £5.9m offer plus bonuses in an attempt to lure him abroad.

Mohamed Bayo - Unlikely

Interest has been shown in the LOSC Lille forward and a contingency plan is reportedly being put in place should the Guinea international exit in the coming weeks. Spent last season on loan at Le Harve and his impressive form earned him a second chance at Little. But he has barely featured under Bruno Genesio this term, with the majority of his 15 appearances coming off the bench. Las Palmas and Como has also ‘inquired’ about the striker.

Zeidane Inoussa - Unlikely

According to the Daily Record, the right-footed BK Hacken attacker’s stock continues to rise and Celtic and French outfit St Etienne are both considering a move the player. Valued at €3m (£2.5m), Inoussa was the subject of a failed transfer bid from Hull City at the end of August. He is seen as one of the most exciting young prospects in Sweden currently and came through the youth ranks at Caen in France. Under contract until 2027, this one is still in the early stages and it’s unlikely his parent club would be willing to sell at this point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mason Melia - In the balance

The teenage Irish striker has travelled to Glasgow over the past week amid growing interest in the St Patrick’s Athletic rising star. It’s claimed Rodgers’ side extended a similar invitation to the one that took the 17-year-old to Tottenham Hotspur before Christmas. Melia also has interest from clubs in Italy, Belgium and Germany, but is likely to opt for a move to the UK. That will mean he cannot sign for a club until his 18th birthday in late-september, due to Brexit rules.

Carney Chukwuemeka - Unlikely

Loading....

A loan swoop for the Chelsea midfielder was mooted in December, but any deal for the 21-year-old was dependant on the Blues contributing to his hefty salary. It’s expected he will make a permanent move elsewhere in the summer, likely ruling out Celtic as possible signing contenders.

Sondre Orjasaeter - Likely

Celtic have opened talks to sign the promising Sarpsborg attacker after accelerating their interest in recent days. Rodgers remains in the market for a new winger and the 21-year-old Norwegian has been made aware of the Scottish champions interest. He has been ‘scouted extensively’ by some ‘leading clubs’ in Europe, with Portuguese heavyweights Benfica also in the race for his signature. But Celtic look to be in pole position at this stage.

Bazoumana Toure - In the balance

18-year-old offensive winger could depart Swedish club Hammarby IF this month after scoring eight goals and four assists in 23 Allsvenskan games during his debut season. Legendary boss Jose Mourinho is eager to bring him to Fenerbahce and Premier League side Brighton are also keen, but it’s understood Celtic are preparing an offer for the £10 million-rated youngster after sending chief scout Jay Lefevre over tow Sweden to watch the Ivory Coast Under-20 starlet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christian Eriksen - Highly unlikely

The veteran Danish international was first touted with a move to Glasgow back in November but his sky-high wages are expected to prove a major stumbling block. The 32-year-old is on a £150,000-per-week contract at Manchester United, but has been made available by the Red Devils who are open to ‘suitable offers’. A difficult one to see happening.

Mahamadou Diawara - In the balance

Loading....

Hotly-pursued Lyon talent remains on Rodgers’ transfer radar and the 21-year-old midfielder is desperately looking for more game time away from the French giants. Already the subject of loan interest from Swiss side Servette and Reims but it remains to be seen where Diawara feels the best destination is for him to develop.

Mathias Kvistgaarden - In the balance

In-demand Danish frontman has already opened the door to a Celtic switch amid recent speculation over a January exit for Kyogo Furuhashi. The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with the Hoops for over a year and club scouts have been keeping tabs on his progress this term. Initial contact has been made with Brondby but Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt are also keen on the £11 million-rated hitman. However, the player has indicated he would prefer to leave the Danish Superliga once the current season has concluded.

Michel Ange Balikwisha - Unlikely

Links to the Royal Antwerp have gone quiet in recent weeks, despite it being rumoured that his Belgian club would be willing to sanction his exit this month. Brendan Rodgers is a big admirer of the winger and even held discussions with the player last summer before injury ended any hope of a move to Parkhead. For now, it’s hard to envisage a deal being struck.