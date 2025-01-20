Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Rangers and Celtic have both discovered their next Scottish Cup opponents

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rangers and Celtic have found out who is to come next in the Scottish Cup fifth round.

It’s an all-Glasgow battle for Rangers at Ibrox as they host Championship side Queen’s Park from across the city. Celtic are also at home and they take on Raith Rovers on home soil, also from the second tier and managed by a former Hoops player in Barry Robson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday, Celtic faced off in an all-Premiership tie in the fourth round of the competition against Kilmarnock and won 2-1. Rangers waited until the Sunday where they met Highland League side Fraserburgh, coasting to a comfortable 5-0 victory at Ibrox on a memorable day for their opponents.

Hoops manager Brendan Rodgers said of the Celtic win: “I thought that we created a lot of opportunities in the game. The game should have been dead by half time. That’s the reality because there were really good chances. Sometimes there are maybe half-chances, but there were so many good areas through really good bits of play and we didn’t quite take the opportunities.

“Then of course, from a defensive throw, we concede, but, okay, we reinforce our good moments at half time, but also we need to tighten up. In the second half again, we created opportunities, defended well in the main, because there were a lot of long balls, a lot of throw-ins from the side and everything else. So, we dealt really well with it and it was good to get into the next round.”

Speaking on Rangers’ cup progress, Ibrox gaffer Philippe Clement said: “In general it was good. In the first half we should have scored more goals. It is normal when you have a lot of new players, young guys coming in, with their enthusiasm, so they miss some overview in their final decisions, but in the second half it was much better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We could have scored more than five - keeping a clean sheet as well, so it was a very positive afternoon. A lot of the academy players got to play at Ibrox in front of 36,000 supporters, when the game was live on TV, you see the support of the fans and that is good for the young guys to have an experience like that.

“Days like this are important and it is crucial as they need to step in at the right moment and the right level.”

Ayr United vs Hibs

Celtic vs Raith Rovers

St Mirren vs Hearts

Rangers vs Queen’s Park

Livingston vs Cove Rangers

Aberdeen vs Dunfermline Athletic

St Johnstone vs Hamilton

Dundee vs Airdrie