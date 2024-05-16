Tottenham update on Ange Postecoglou future emerges after 'fears' over former Celtic boss' brutal rant
A report in England has suggested former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou’s relationship with Tottenham is not fractured despite an eye-opening rant on Monday night.
The Australian was in a fiery mood in his post-match press conference after a 2-0 Premier League defeat to Man City on Monday. While the performance was positive despite defeat, some sections of the Spurs fanbase seemed happy with defeat, as it means North London rivals Arsenal are unlikely to clinch the title. Victory would have kept Champions League hopes alive.
That appeared to get on Postecoglou’s nerves, and social media footage also shows him snapping at a supporter behind his dugout. The former Australia boss spent two years as Celtic boss, winning five out of six domestic trophies before joining Tottenham last summer.
It’s claimed in the Daily Telegraph that Tottenham “are confident that Ange Postecoglou is not unhappy at the club.” It goes on to state “his frustration was simply aimed at the debate around whether Tottenham fans would support their team or back City to prevent Arsenal winning the Premier League title.”
His rant “provoked fears among supporters that he was hinting at wider discontent and that cracks could already be appearing between himself and Spurs.” That notion has been dismissed by Spurs sources, so the ex-Celtic boss won’t be going anywhere, with those inside the club aware of the progress he’s made in his first season post-Hoops despite missing out on the Champions League.
Postecoglou said: "The last 48 hours have revealed to me the foundations are fairly fragile. That's what I feel. Outside, inside. Everywhere. It's been an interesting exercise.
"The last 48 hours have revealed a fair bit to me and that's alright, that just means I've got to go back to the drawing board on some things. I probably misread the situation on what I think is important in our endeavour to become a winning team but that's okay, that's why I'm here."
