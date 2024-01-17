The Republic of Ireland international has been identified as a potential target to replace Joe Hart between the sticks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celtic target Caoimhin Kelleher looks set to remain at Anfield for the foreseeable future amid reports that Liverpool are not willing to allow their back-up goalkeeper to leave the club in the January transfer window.

The Hoops have been heavily linked with a potential move for the Republic of Ireland international, but Football Insider claim Brendan Rodgers' search for a new shot-stopper might have to be put on hold until the summer.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kelleher, who is under contract with the Premier League giants until the June 2026 after penning his most recent contract extension in 2021, is viewed as an important member of the first-team squad by manager Jurgen Klopp. He is reluctant to allow the 25-year-old to move one despite his lack of game time.

Loading....

The Cork-born star has made 32 appearances in total for Liverpool since emerging through the youth ranks at the club, with most of those starts coming in cup competitions. He has turned out 11 times so far this term, keeping two clean sheets in the process and conceding 14 goals.

He replaced the injured Alisson for two Premier League matches this season and also has interest from other top-flight English sides including Brentford, Brighton and Wolves.