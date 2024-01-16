The latest transfer headlines as Celtic and Rangers look to do business in the January window

Rangers have set their sights on a left back in the January transfer window and a recent development involving Manchester United has only amplified talks of a potential deal this month.

Portuguese outlet O Jogo explains that David Jurasek is preparing to leave Benfica in the January transfer window following the arrival of Alvaro Fernandez from Manchester United.

Fernandez is expected to move to the Portuguese capital for a fee of around £8.6m and it is likely that he will be the first choice starter for the club - further reducing the opportunities of Jurasek, who has already struggled for game time this term.

Jurasek visited the Algarve where his former club Slavia Prague were training to visit some of his former teammates. The Czech giants are thought to be one of the club’s interested in making a deal happen for the 23-year-old, although Rangers are leading the race for his signature, according to Ibrox News.

Rangers’ need for a left back addition has largely been prompted by speculation surrounding the future of Ridvan Yilmaz. The Turkish defender is the subject of interest from Hellas Verona, along with Galatasaray.

On top of that, Borna Barisic could leave the club when his contract expires in the summer.

The uncertainty surrounding both players means that a long-term left back has become a priority for Philippe Clement’s team. Jurasek has bags of experience in Czech Republic’s first division and is also in contention to represent his country at Euro 2024 - having been capped three times at international level.

Jurasek, who signed for Benfica in the summer of 2023, has played just six league games for the Portuguese giants and is keen to get regular first team minutes to boost his chances of competing in the Euros next summer.

Celtic face competition from three Premier League clubs in race to sign Liverpool star

Scottish champions Celtic are eyeing a move for Liverpool backup goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher, according to reports from the Daily Mail.

Brendan Rodgers is reportedly hoping to sign a long-term goalkeeper for the Hoops who can act as a replacement for Joe Hart.

The ex-England international is approaching the twilight years of his career at 36 and has come under fire for some of his performances at times this season.