Transfer boost for Celtic as target 'ready to leave' Premier League side
Brendan Rodgers' side return to action this weekend when they face Highland League side Buckie Thistle in the Scottish Cup.
Celtic fans had to wait a few weeks for their first signing of the January transfer window but they finally have their man following the arrival of German winger Nicolas Kuhn from Rapid Wien for a reported fee of £3 million.
The Hoops are also though to be in the market for more reinforcements this month with another striker and a right back expected to be the next areas that Brendan Rodgers looks to address. As well as those positions, there has been plenty of speculation around goalkeepers who could be headed to Celtic Park this month.
In that respect the Hoops have now reportedly received a major boost with one player they have been linked to apparently 'ready to leave' to his current club. However, it looks like it wont be this month and will be the summer window instead, although that might not be too big a problem for the Scottish champions with Joe Hart still under contract for the rest of the season.
Liverpool stopper Caoimhin Kelleher has been linked with Celtic this month and now Football Insider are reporting that the Republic of Ireland stopper is keen to exit Anfield. It is claimed that the 25-year old wants to leave in order to secure more regular game time away from the Merseyside club.
The news follows the initial blow that Reds' boss Jurgen Klopp was said to be unwilling to let the back up keeper leave this month but this latest development will be a welcome one for Celtic supporters who want to see the Cork born, 11 times capped international move to the Scottish champions. He is under contract until June 2026, meaning he will still have two years remaining on his current deal when summer comes around so it could still end up costing Celtic a not insignificant transfer fee if they do want to sign the player.