The Liverpool star has been linked to Celtic this transfer window.

It has been claimed that Liverpool could open themselves up to a permanent sale of Ben Doak this summer - as former club Celtic circle.

There were claims made last week that the winger who left Parkhead for Anfield in 2022 is on the agenda for a Celtic transfer this summer. Brendan Rodgers wants to add to his team before the end of the window with final third back-up possibly one area that could be bolstered.

Bobby Clark is another Liverpool man who has been linked with the Premiership champions this summer, as is starlet Owen Beck after his loan exploits with Dundee last season. Doak has established himself as a star at Liverpool and has made 10 appearances at senior level, despite injury wrecking last campaign and keeping him out of Euro 2024.

Initially, claims had suggested the Reds were looking at a loan for Doak, or a possible loan with an option to buy. Now new claims have emerged, with DAVEOCKOP stating “It is believed that Liverpool may be open to an outright sale this summer should the right offer come in.” That is something labelled as a ‘surprise.’

It was only last year that Jurgen Klopp was left purring over Doak in a Europa League group stage clash over LASK. He said: "Oh yes, we have some young players who can achieve a lot more, oh yeah. I said I know that people expect us to fly through this competition. It will not happen.

"In the group stage it will not happen, in the knockout it will not happen. We have to dig in, dig into it. That’s what we did tonight, the opponent suffered much less than us, from the bad pitch than we did.

‌"We had to get used to it, so we can learn so much. If we could have used Ben Doak a little more often, give him the ball a little more, then he could have had more even times on the touchline to cause problems.”