The Swansea City midfielder told his club boss he would not line up against Birmingham City last weekend and is linked with a move to Turkish side Samsunspor.

A former Celtic player is apparently refusing to play for his current club (Pic: Getty)

The summer transfer window will remain open for the remainder of August meaning there is still plenty of time for clubs across the UK to get deals over the line.

Celtic have already had an active summer and the same can be said for several former Parkhead players who have been making moves. Now, another ex Hoops favourite is apparently at the centre of a dispute with his current club as he looks to force a move away before the window shuts.

Oliver Ntcham, who was part of the back-to-back treble winning side during his four seasons with Celtic between 2017 and 2021 has been with EFL Championship side Swansea City since leaving Glasgow. He had been due to line up for the Welsh club in their season opener against Birmingham City at the weekend but Swans’ boss Michael Duff has explained he received a call from the 27-year old Frenchman prior to the fixture.

Speaking to BBC Sport immediately after the match, Duff said: “Olivier was in the team yesterday morning. He was in the team all week. I got a phone call last night saying he didn’t want to play.

“The players didn’t know until this afternoon. We obviously couldn’t play him and it’s an opportunity for somebody else. It’s disappointing but that’s football. When a player tells you he doesn’t want to play in a game, you park it up and try to find a solution.”

Duff continued: “There are obviously things going on in the background,” Duff added. I am not privy to a lot of it. I think he’s got a move, or he wants a move. He is not the first player to do it. I imagine he is trying to look after himself.”