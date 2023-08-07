Celtic eye England star as Champions League winners face major call

Celtic have been linked with a move for a promising midfielder - but they face competition from clubs in Europe.

O'Shea made the move to Turf Moor from West Brom

Celtic have been linked with a move for Manchester City youngster James McAtee as the Champions League winners face a major decision over the future of their academy star.

The 20-year-old midfielder enjoyed a highly productive loan spell at English Championship club Sheffield United last season as he scored nine goals and provided four assists to help the Blades to promotion back into the Premier League. McAtee’s form earned him a maiden call-up to the England Under-21s squad and he earned the first of three caps when he appeared in a 5-0 win over Kosovo in October last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

City manager Pep Guardiola kept a keen eye on McAtee’s progression at Bramall Lane throughout the season and he expressed his delight over the progression both he and fellow City youngster Tommy Doyle had made as their temporary employers prepared to meet their parent club in the FA Cup semi-final in April.

The former Barcelona manager said: “Tommy Doyle since the beginning he played, Macca struggled a little in the beginning. Playing a lot of games, Championship is a good test for yourself. We are delighted.”

McAtee is now back with the treble winners and despite scoring in a friendly win against Bayern Munich, he was an unused substitute in their Community Shield defeat against Arsenal on Sunday afternoon. The Daily Mail have now speculated McAtee is facing considerable challenges as he looks for further senior appearances this season and have revealed Celtic are one of a whole host of clubs that are keen to take the young midfielder on loan.

English Premier League clubs Wolves and Brighton and Hove Albion are named as possible suitors along with Southampton, Dutch side AZ Alkmaar and La Liga outfit Real Sociedad, who are looking for a replacement for former Manchester City star David Silva after he announced his retirement earlier this month.